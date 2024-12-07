Switchbacks FC Announce Yosuke Hanya on Loan from the Rapids 2 for the 2025 Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that the team has acquired forward Yosuke Hanya on loan from Colorado Rapids 2 of MLS NEXT Pro for the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm happy to return to the Switchbacks for another season," said Yosuke Hanya. "I can't wait to make more memories with the fans and people in the Springs."

Hanya will be entering his second season with the Switchbacks. After playing with the Switchbacks during the 2024 season, Hanya had a large impact with a total of 2,333 minutes across 37 appearances. Hanya earned 2 assists and 5 goals.

Hanya's acquired from Rapids 2 in 2022, he has made 50 appearances, played for a total of 4,165 minutes, had 17 goals, 13 assists, and was named to the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. He was called up to play for the Colorado Rapids, making two appearances.

Yosuke Hanya made his collegiate debut in 2017 for Tokyo Gakugei University, then moved to the States to attend the University of Massachusetts. Throughout his college career at UMass, he made 46 appearances, had two goals, and 17 assists.

This midfielder formed an impressive list of achievements throughout his college career. In his Junior year, he was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team. Finishing his senior year in 2021, he earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-Region, First-Team All-Atlantic 10 selection, and United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region honoree. As a graduate student, he was named to the Atlantic 10 Second-Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third-Team.

Hanya started his career playing for FC Tokyo U-15 from 2011-2013, and helped the team win the Prince Takamado Trophy. From 2014-2016, he played with FC Tokyo U-15, FC Tokyo U-18, and FC Tokyo U-23. This Japanese native made his first mark in his international career, earning a spot on the Japan U-16 National Team in 2014 and was also a member of the Japan U-19 National Team in 2018.

"What a talent to have back in the building! His creativity and technical ability running with the ball are at the next level," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "He is a fantastic piece for a locker room, and we believe he could reach another level next season."

Name: Yosuke Hanya

Position: Foward

Height: 5' 8"

Date of Birth: January 30th, 1999

Age: 25

Hometown: Tokyo, Japan

