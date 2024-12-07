Indy Eleven Academy U20 Works Overtime to Reach USL National Championship Final

Bradenton, Fla. - The Indy Eleven U20 Academy team needed extra time for the second time in three matches, rallying for a 3-1 victory over Real Colorado to advance to the Championship Match at the USL Academy League finals at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The Boys in Blue will face AC Connecticut Sunday at 12 p.m., seeking its second championship in the four-year history of the event after winning the inaugural one in 2021.

"I'm so proud of this group of guys," said Academy Director and Head Coach Kiki Wallace. "Real Colorado is fantastic opposition, they really challenged us and put us under immense pressure in the first half. We were able to make some adjustments, regroup, and find a way to win once again. It just illustrates the character and mentality of this this team--they were warriors."

Indy Eleven started quickly with scoring chances in the first six minutes from defender Evan Muckridge (Carmel, Ind.) and forward Fynn Lahrsen (Indianapolis, Ind.).

Real Colorado took the lead in the 28th minute on a rebound goal.

The Boys in Blue started strong again in the second half. Continued pressure paid off in the 56th minute when Lahrsen put home a rebound equalizer off an assist by forward Cal Kurzawa (Carmel, Ind.) after two saves by the Colorado keeper.

Indy Eleven's quick starts continued in the first overtime, with defender Ephram Amones (Zionsville, Ind.) nailing a header off a corner from midfielder Levi Dewey (Indianapolis, Ind.) in the third minue of the extra session for a 2-1 lead.

In the first minute of the second overtime, defender Zach Naessens (Indianapolis, Ind.) made a long throw-in that was spilled by the Colorado keeper, with Lahrsen winning the ball and finishing for the final 3-1 margin.

Boys in Blue keeper Ryan Hunsucker (Westfield, Ind.) made two saves in the match, aided by fine play from center backs Amones and Jake Alb (Crown Point, Ind.)

Thu. Dec. 5 Indy Eleven def. Southern Soccer Academy (Ga.) 3:3 (4:2)

Fri. Dec. 6 Indy Eleven def. Charlotte Independence 4:0

Sat. Dec. 7 Indy Eleven def. Real Colorado, 3:1 (AET)

Sun. Dec. 8 Championship vs. AC Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Through the USL's partnership with SportsEngine Play, every game from the 16-team 2024 USL Academy League Finals at IMG Academy knockout bracket will stream live and free through the online service.

The schedule of matches and results is on the Academy League Finals home page, while additional content can be found throughout the week on the USL Academy's Twitter and Instagram feeds.

