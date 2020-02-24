Swing into 2020 with New Entertainment Suite at ARM & HAMMER Park

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to unveil a first-of-its-kind hospitality area for the 2020 season at ARM & HAMMER Park.

In partnership with Swing, the Thunder have renovated a suite on the Berkshire Bank Luxury Suite Level to create a one-of-a-kind in-game experience. With a golf simulator installed in Suite 12, fans can sharpen their skills while enjoying Thunder baseball.

"Fore the first time in the history of a sports and entertainment venue, fans can play on a Swing golf simulator during games," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "One of my favorite parts about this is that it isn't limited to golf simulation. Swing's technology allows for other games like Skeeball, Soccer, Football or Carnival simulations. I think this will be a hole-in-one!"

Swing currently has two locations, one in Phoenixville, PA and another in Bensalem, PA. Swing aims to become the golf simulator/entertainment of choice, based on price, quality, and level of service, by developing a long-term relationship with customers. Fans can learn more about Swing by visiting their website here.

"Our goal is to become the 'expert' for golf simulation for both instructional and recreational golf, by treating customers as friends and family and by maintaining an experienced, knowledgeable and carting staff to assist customers with their needs," said Jordan Goldman, Owner and President of Swing. "We are very excited to partner with the Trenton Thunder and bring this entertainment to their customers and fan base."

The Swing Gaming Experience is also available for rental on non-gamedays at ARM & HAMMER Park. With food and beverage packages available for purchase from Village Catering, the Swing Suite is a premier entertainment option for birthday parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, company outings and meetings. For more information on rates and availability 609-394-3300 opt. 3 to speak to a representative.

The 2020 season at ARM & HAMMER Park will commence on Thursday, April 9 at 7:00pm when the Thunder host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). For more information on Thunder baseball visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

