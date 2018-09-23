Swing Away, Year-Round at the Volcanoes Stadium Training Facility

Winter baseball in the Pacific Northwest -- long has that statement been used by southern states to tout the advantage of top-class year-round training in warm climates. But in the Mid Valley, the proof is in the production. Having a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion has certainly helped. Now add the state-of-the-art Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Training Center to the list.

If you are serious about getting to the next level, start training now at Volcanoes Stadium.

The Volcanoes Stadium Training Facility is the newest and perhaps the best indoor Baseball/Softball facility in the area. The Facility is located at Volcanoes Stadium, just down the right field foul line. The Facility has four cages available for rental in both half hour and hour-long increments. Perfect for Team or Individual use.

"We've had such great feedback and have heard from multiple local programs they are looking for maximum flexibility. So we decided the public can schedule use seven days a week simply by calling Jerry Howard 503.779.4088," said Volcanoes Owner and President, Jerry Walker. "This is another example of the Volcanoes commitment to the community and fully leveraging this area to promote the best brand of baseball in the Pacific Northwest."

To learn more visit: https://volcanoesnation.com/ or call 503.779.4088

