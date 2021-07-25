Sweep: Shuckers Rally to Down M-Braves 4-3

PEARL, MS - Another late rally by the Biloxi Shuckers (24-45) helped secure a series sweep of the Mississippi Braves (40-32) with a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. With the victory, the Shuckers have now won six straight games as they return to MGM Park for a 12-day home stand.

Trailing 3-2 going to the top of the eighth inning, Cam Devanney worked a one-out walk against RHP Odalvi Javier (L, 5-4). Garrett Mitchell hit into a fielder's choice but avoided a double play, replacing Devanney at first with two outs. David Fry single to center in the ensuing at bat and Mitchell went first to third, putting the tying run 90 feet away. RHP Brooks Wilson was summoned from the bullpen and issued a four-pitch walk to Mitch Longo, loading up the bases for Alexander Palma. The designated hitter bounced a single up the middle, scoring two runners to give the Shuckers a 4-3 lead.

RHP Peter Strzelecki (H, 4) pitched a perfect eighth inning with a strikeout and RHP Matt Hardy (S, 5) entered in the ninth inning for the third time in the series and locked down the save with a 1-2-3 frame, securing the series sweep for the Shuckers.

RHP Robbie Hitt (W, 2-1) picked up the victory after pitching a scoreless seventh inning and keeping the Shuckers within striking distance. With the Shuckers down a run, Hitt allowed a walk and a hit before a fielder's choice by Justin Dean put men on the corners with one out. Hitt then induced two ground ball outs to strand two men on base and keep the M-Braves off the board.

Biloxi jumped out to a lead three batters into the ball game. Mitchell singled to center on the first pitch of the game and two batters later Longo connected for a two-run blast to right, his third of the year, to give the Shuckers a 2-0 advantage.

The M-Braves responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning. Trey Harris worked a one-out walk and moved to third on a double by Braden Shewmake. Drew Lugbauer then doubled to right field, tying the game at 2-2.

Lugbauer would give the M-Braves their first lead of the series in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run to right field, his ninth of the season, putting Mississippi ahead 3-2.

RHP Noah Zavolas turned in another quality outing for Biloxi, tossing six innings while allowing three runs on five hits, walking three batters and striking out six. It's the fourth quality outing in Zavolas' last five starts and the fifth straight outing in which he's thrown at least six innings.

Biloxi has an off day on Monday before starting a 12-day home stand beginning with eight games against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Shuckers will resume their suspended game from July 18 with a 5:35 pm first pitch on Tuesday night. The contest will be played to its completion as a seven-inning game with another seven-inning game to follow. Gates open at 5:00 pm. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

