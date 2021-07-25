Series Finale Between Smokies & Trash Pandas Suspended

MADISON, AL - Sunday night's series finale between the Tennessee Smokies and Rocket City Trash Pandas from Toyota field was suspended in the bottom of the second inning due to rain. The Smokies were leading 1-0 when the game was suspended, Christopher Morel hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, August 31 in Rocket City. The suspended game will resume in the bottom of the second inning, with the Smokies leading 1-0, and will be a nine inning contest. A seven-inning game will follow the conclusion of the first game.

The Smokies return home to begin a six game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday, July 27 at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium is Taco Tuesday. Tickets for the entire Lookouts series are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

