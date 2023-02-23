SWB RailRiders set 2023 Daily Promo slate

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have set their 2023 daily promotions and are thrilled to add a new hook to their slate of offerings. The RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, open their 150-game schedule on March 31 at PNC Field and single-game tickets go on sale Saturday, March 4, at 11 A.M.

"The daily promotions are a huge part of what brings fans to PNC Field," said RailRiders General Manager Katie Beekman. "We try to diversify our promotions from day to day so we offer something that appeals to everyone, whether it is a drink special or a ticket discount or a great ballpark experience. We want RailRiders games to remain NEPA's top spot for affordable fun."

Most 2023 homestands will follow the standard set in 2021 with a six-game series against each opponent, save Opening Weekend when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts the Buffalo Bisons for a Friday through Sunday set. The RailRiders home schedule features 75 games spanning between March and mid-September.

Each day of the week will once again feature promotions that appeal to fans of all ages and interests.

New for 2023 is the RailRiders College Rush. College students can get $10 bleacher seats for any Tuesday or Thursday game at PNC Field this season. Tickets can be purchased using the student's valid .edu email address on the RailRiders website.

All SWB fans can double down on Tuesdays with Two-for-One Lawn or Bleacher seats. Get a pair of lawn or bleacher seats for the price of one - PLUS - fans 21 & older can get a $2 16 oz. canned beer special until the end of the seventh inning.

Waggin' Wednesdays are the place for you and your four-legged best friend. There is no cost to bring your pup to the park, but the RailRiders encourage a donation to their weekly animal-friendly non-profit of choice. Fans may purchase seats on the lawn or in the bleachers if they bring their dog out on a Waggin' Wednesdays.

Wednesday is also Dollar Dog night with $1 hot dogs all night long courtesy of Sahlen's Hot Dogs.

Thirsty Thursdays are back in 2023 and fans 21 & older can get a $2 16 oz. draft special until the end of the seventh inning and $2 16 oz. Pepsi fountain drinks all night long.

First Responder Fridays start on April 14 and run the remainder of the season. As a small token of thanks, 100 tickets will be given away to our first responders each Friday courtesy of NEPA Crane & Hauling. Tickets are given away on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to four per week per first responder. First responders can register for complimentary tickets by completing the form under the Community tab at www.swbrailriders.com.

Beginning on May 26, every Friday home game will be followed by the best pyrotechnic show in NEPA.

Saturday RailRiders games will once again feature great giveaway items all season long. Giveaways will be announced soon.

We wrap up each homestand on Sunday with a Geisinger Family FunDay! There is no better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than at PNC Field with family-friendly fun. Gates open at noon and kids can play catch in the outfield until 12:20 P.M. Plus... Kids can get $2 Mamita's flavored ice or $2 Dippin' Dots all game long. After the final out, children 12 and younger can run the bases.

Additional promotions, giveaways and theme nights will be announced soon. All promotions are subject to change.

Opening Day and July 4 are excluded from inclusion in our daily promotional lineup. Please note that May 10 and May 24 are School Day Games with 11:05 A.M. first pitches and the two Wednesday promotions are not applicable on those dates.

The RailRiders College Rush webpage and ticket offer will be available in early March once single-game tickets are on sale.

Additional terms and quantity restrictions may apply during each daily promotion.

Ticket memberships, including full, half, partial season and flex plans, are on sale now. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

