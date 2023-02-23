Limited Spots Remain to Attend "Inaugural WooSox Team Store Fashion Show" at Polar Park Saturday, March 4

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox announced today that limited spots remain to attend the "Inaugural WooSox Team Store Fashion Show" at Polar Park Saturday, March 4, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Registration, which has been offered to Season Ticket Members and Team Store VIPs this week, will open to all fans beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Friday). Fans can register at PolarPark.com/FashionShow.

Doors open at 1 p.m. This free and exclusive event will feature the launch of 2023 merchandise in a fashion show in the DCU Club, featuring WooSox staff members and emceed by the voice of Polar Park, Ben DeCastro.

After the show, fans will be invited downstairs to the WooSox Clubhouse to get the first crack at new merchandise before it goes on sale to the general public March 6. Featured brands include Antigua, Bimm Ridder, Champion, Under Armour, 108 Stitches, and '47 Brand.

"This fashion show is an exciting event for our fans to not only get first dibs on this year's merch but also to see how many high-quality, fashionable styles we offer in our store and online," said Director of Merchandise Suizee Bailey. "It's not just the old, worn baseball shirt that you dribble mustard onto anymore! For men, women, children, and even pets, our fans can show everyone how much they love their WooSox year-round-at home, out with friends, on the golf course, AND at the ballpark!

"Our customers constantly ask, 'When is the new stuff coming in?' This fashion show is our answer and will hopefully continue being a huge pre-season kickoff event that fans can look forward to every year."

During the event, attendees can enter a raffle to win the opportunity to assist the WooSox' Graphic Design Team in creating a T-shirt to debut in the Team Store during the 2024 season.

In addition, fans can enjoy a cash bar and the debut of the Polar Park Organ. WooSox Mascots Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, and Roberto the Rocket will greet fans and take photos.

Fans who purchase single game tickets to Opening Day and April & May by next Wednesday (March 1) qualify for a pre-sale for single game tickets to home summer games. The pre-sale takes place March 1-5. Fans can purchase their tickets online at WooSox.com, by calling (508) 500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Beginning March 1, the Ticket Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

