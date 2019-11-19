SWB Pinstripes Foundation Hosting Holiday Luncheon for Special Needs Students

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and their charitable arm, the SWB Pinstripes Foundation, will host two luncheons this holiday season. The first, a Thanksgiving meal, is slated for Wednesday, November 20, at 11:30 AM in the Geisinger Champions Club at PNC Field and will serve 200 middle and high school-aged Life Skills and Special Education students from across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

"We are pleased to welcome these students, their teachers and aides to PNC Field for a Thanksgiving lunch," said Jordan Maydole, the RailRiders Director of Community Relations. "After lunch, the children will create a Thankgiving-themed craft to prepare for the upcoming holiday and get pictures with our mascot, CHAMP. We expect a great crowd and hope to create impactful meaning and memories along the way."

These luncheons are free for the students and staff in attendance and made possible through donations to the SWB Pinstripes Foundation over the last year. A second holiday lunch will be held on December 12 for elementary and early middle school-aged children and will feature appearances by Santa and CHAMP. Students in attendance at either luncheon will also receive a $25 gift card to the RailRiders team store.

"The SWB Pinstripes Foundation remains firm in the commitment to the underserved and underprivileged in our area," said Amy Miller, the manager of the SWB Pinstripes Foundation. "To provide these free holiday meals and to continue our outreach in the community, we rely on the generosity of our donors. We are still accepting donations to support our next event and encourage those who can get involved to be a part of what we are doing here in NEPA."

For more information on the SWB Pinstripes Foundation, please contact Jordan Maydole or Amy Miller in the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

