2019 Louisville Bats Season in Review

November 19, 2019





2019 REVIEW: The Louisville Bats finished the 2019 season with a 59-81 (.421) record, 22.0 games back of the International League West Division winner Columbus Clippers. 2019 marked the team's 8th straight losing season, extending the franchise record. The Bats finished their home portion of the season with a 31-39 record, finishing 28-42 on the road. The last place finish marked the third straight year in which the team has finished in the IL West cellar, the first time that has happened since the franchise joined the IL in 1998. In addition, the 59 wins marked a two-win decrease from 2018. LOU did experience more success as the season progressed, posting a 26-25 mark after the All-Star Break. The Bats also enjoyed more stability from a coaching staff perspective in 2019. After having a managerial change 10 games into the 2018 season, Jody Davis spent the entire 2019 season at the helm. Davis was previously the Louisville hitting coach in 2016 and 2017.

PEOPLE WILL COME AND WE WILL MOST DEFINITELY PLAY: The Louisville Bats welcomed 485,356 fans through the Louisvlle Slugger Field gates in 2019 for an average of 6,934 per game. This was up from 466,026 fans (6,658 per game) in 2018. In addition, Louisville has now gone two straight seasons without losing a home opening, after losing two in 2017.

THE BIG SHOW: The Bats had 68 different players appear in a game this season, matching their total from 2018 and 3 fewer than the 71 players that appeared in a game for LOU in 2017. Of the 68 to appear for Louisville in 2019, 28 of the players also appeared in a game for the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, including rehabbers (12 pitchers, 16 pos. players). Of the 28, 5 different players who played for the Bats this season made their Major League debuts for Cincinnati: Jimmy Herget, Joel Kuhnel, Brian O'Grady, Nick Senzel and Josh VanMeter.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Bats lost 9 straight games from June 20-28, their longest losing streak since the 2015 season. Louisville took losses at Gwinnett (6/20), at Charlotte (6/21-6/22...day/night doubleheader on 6/22), at Indianapolis (6/24-6/25), vs. Toledo (6/26-6/27) and vs. Columbus (6/28) with the skid ending 6/29 with a 9-8 walk-off win vs. Columbus (Narciso Crook walk-off single capped a 3-run LOU 9th inning). It was the Bats' longest losing streak since dropping 10 straight August 28-September 6, 2015. Meanwhile, the club's longest winning streak was 4, accomplished twice (July 26-29 and August 25-28). Louisville's longest winning streak in 2018 was 9 games.

WALK-OFF DROP OFF: The Bats recorded 5 walk-off wins this season, continuing a downward trend (6 in 2018, 7 in 2017, 10 in 2016). It marked the fewest such victories since the Bats walked off 4 times in 2015. LOU's walk-off magic was spread around as 5 different hitters accounted for the game-ending plate appearances (Brian O'Grady 4/27 vs. NOR, Stuart Turner 5/12 vs. CHA, Narciso Crook 6/29 vs. COL, Alex Blandino 7/23 vs. GWN and Rob Refsnyder 8/17 vs. ROC).

ALEX IS MAYOR: While on the subject of walk-offs, Alex Blandino's walk-off hit 7/23 was a solo home run on the second pitch (1-0 count) of the bottom of the 9th inning to lift LOU to a 2-1 win over Gwinnett. The blast was the Bats' first walk-off homer since August 28, 2017 when Adam Brett Walker hit a solo shot in a 4-3 win in the bottom of the eighth of a scheduled seven-inning game vs. Indianapolis, in game 2 of a doubleheader. It was LOU's first walk-off HR in a game scheduled for 9 innings since Seth Mejias-Brean's 2-run walk-off HR on May 21, 2016 in the bottom of the 11th in a 2-0 win vs. Columbus, and the first to occur in precisely the ninth inning since Kyle Waldrop's solo walk-off HR on May 2, 2016 in a 1-0 win vs. Norfolk.

OH WE'RE PLAYING: Although the Bats saw plenty of rain throughout the 2019 season, only one game was completely rained out. LOU and Syracuse were rained out May 14 and played a doubleheader the following day. That marked the only DH the Bats played due to rain during the season (played a scheduled day-night doubleheader in Charlotte June 22). However, LOU did see 24 hours, 27 minutes worth of delays across 20 different games (5 rain-shortened games and 2 suspended games), up from 11 hours, 25 minutes across 14 different games in 2018. The day-plus of delays also included a 3-hour, 53-minute delay June 8 at Charlotte, the second-longest delay in franchise history. LOU finished 0-5 in rain-shortened games.

REHABBING: The Bats had 10 different players on Major League rehab assignment play for them this season, 4 pitchers: RHP Robert Stephenson (6/11-6/15), LHP Alex Wood (7/6-7/21), LHP Wandy Peralta (7/7-7/11) and RHP Tyler Mahle (8/16-8/21), and 6 position players: IF Alex Blandino (6/3-6/12), IF Scooter Gennett (6/24-6/27), C Tucker Barnhart (7/25), IF/C Kyle Farmer (7/27), C Curt Casali 8/9-8/23) and IF Derek Dietrich (8/19-8/22). In addition, LHP Amir Garrett was placed on a rehab assignment with the team 7/19, but never made an appearance due to travel issues getting to SWB. He was returned to CIN the following day. Three players appeared for the Bats both as rehabbers and as actual members of the roster: Wandy Peralta, Tyler Mahle and Alex Blandino.

WEEKLY AWARDS: The Bats had 5 players win International League weekly honors this season; three IL Pitcher of the Week awards and two IL Batter of the Week awards. The five weekly awards marks the most for a LOU team since 2009 when Bats players collected 8 weekly awards (4 batters, 4 pitchers).

- Outfielder Phillip Ervin won IL Batter of the Week for May 27-June 2, the first Louisville player to win the weekly award since IF Juan Perez (4/17-4/23/2017). He batted .423 (11-for-26) with 10 R, 2 2B, 5 HR and 10 RBI, with a .516 OBP and 1.593 OPS in 7 games during the week. He hit 2 homers in back-to-back games on May 29-30 at DUR, becoming the first Louisville Bat with consecutive multi-HR games since Mike Hessman on April 4-5, 2013.

- Right-handed starter Lucas Sims was the IL Picher of the Week for July 1-7. In a start on July 4 at Columbus, the righty tossed 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with two walks and 11 strikeouts. The lone hit was a Mark Mathias single in the second inning, in a 7-0 Bats win.

- Outfielder Narciso Crook was LOU's 2nd IL Batter of the Week of the season, winning it for July 15-21. In 6 games, he batted .455 (10-for-22) with 6 runs, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 9 RBI and 4 walks. His home run on 7/19 at SWB was a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, which completed a six-run ninth inning comeback. It was also the Bats' fourth of the inning, which tied a franchise record.

-Right-handed starter Vladimir Gutierrez was the team's 2nd IL Pitcher of the Week, winning for August 12-18. In his August 15 start vs. Lehigh Valley, he threw 6.0 innings, allowing one run on 2 hits, walking 2 and recording a season-high 10 strikeouts (T-career-high). He also hit his first career home run, a solo shot in the third inning off IronPigs starter Enyel De Los Santos.

-Right-handed starter Tejay Antone won IL Pitcher of the week for the final week of the season (8/26-9/2). In 2 starts, he went 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA, allowing just 2 earned runs in 14.0 innings. He walked one batter and struck out 19.

JOSH MEETS WORLD: In addition to the weekly awards, IF/OF Josh VanMeter was named IL Player of the Month for the month of April. He was the first Bat to win the award since outfielder Scott Schebler won it in July 2016. VanMeter finished the month of April with a .358 batting average (34-for-95), leading the International League in games played (26), hits (34), runs (24), home runs (11), RBI (28), total bases (24), slugging percentage (.758) and OPS (1.204).

-The 11 home runs and 28 RBI are both April records in Reds affiliation history (since 2000), and the 34 hits are the most in April since Raul Gonzalez' 38 hits in April 2002 (was IL Player of the Month, the last Louisville player to win it in April until VanMeter). The 11 homers are tied for most in any month by a Riverbats/Bats player (Juan Francisco 11 in July 2010). The 28 RBI set an April record, and were the most in any month for the Bats since Felix Perez had 28 RBI in May 2014.

-He recorded 5 hits on April 26 vs. Norfolk, the first 5-hit game for the Bats since Schebler on July 26, 2016.

-He hit 3 home runs on April 29 at Toledo, one of 3 multi-homer games he had in the month, and making it the first 3-homer game for the Bats since Brandon Dixon on August 20, 2017. In that game, VanMeter set a new Bats record with 8 RBI, tying the franchise record for most RBI in a game with Mark Dougherty, who had 8 RBI on June 21, 1987 for the Louisville Redbirds. VanMeter had his contract selected by the Cincinnati Reds on May 5, making his Major League debut that same day.

SEVEN-TEN SPLIT: Louisville had 7 individuals hit 10 or more home runs during the 2019 season: Aristides Aquino (28), Brian O'Grady (28), Josh VanMeter (14), Nick Longhi (12), Christian Colon (10), Narciso Crook (10) and Rob Refsnyder (10). It was the first time Louisville had 7 players hit 10+ homers in a season since 1999, when 7 players did it as well: Brandon Cromer (24), Kevin Barker (23), Lyle Mouton (19), Scott Krause (15), Yamil Benitez (12), Eddie Zosky (12) and Luis Ortiz (11).

GET OUTTA HERE: With the switch to Major League baseballs at the Triple-A level in 2019, home run records were in danger througout the IL and Louisville was no exception. The Bats hit 163 as a team, a Reds affiliation record (since 2000). Additionally, the total is the second-most in franchise history behind the 1999 Redbirds (166). In a sign of the times, LOU's 163 HRs were good enough for 8th-most in the 14-team IL.

SUPER BASH BROS: Louisville also had two players set a new Reds affiliation record for home runs in a season. On July 18 at Pawtucket, DH Brian O'Grady hit his 26th home run, setting a new Reds affiliation mark. He surpassed the 25 held by four different players: Mike Hessman (2013), Wladimir Balentien (2010), Brandon Larson (2002) and Brooks Kieschnick (2000). Both O'Grady and OF Aristides Aquino finished with 28 home runs on the season, tying for the new CIN affiliation record with both accomplishing the feat on the 28th of the month. Aquino blasted his 28th July 28 vs. SWB. With Aquino called up by CIN (and between his own CIN stints), O'Grady launched his 28th August 28 vs. COL. In franchise history (since 1982), they are just the sixth and seventh players ever to top the 25 HR mark, and first two since Scott Krause finished with 26 HR in 1998.

CO-MVPs: OF Aristides Aquino and OF/IF Brian O'Grady shared the Mary E. Barney Louisville Bats Most Valuable Player award in 2019. Aquino, an IL Mid-Season All-Star and the IL Rookie of the Year, hit .299 in 78 games with 28 home runs and 53 RBIs. He finished tied for 5th in HR in the IL. O'Grady hit .280 in 112 games with 30 2B, 28 HR and 77 RBIs. He finished among the IL leaders in: HR (T-5th), RBI (T-8th), SLG (.550-5th), OPS (.909-7th), XBH (59-4th), TB (236-5th), SB (20-T-6th) and 2B (T-8th). They became the first co-MVPS for LOU since Jermaine Curtis and Hernan Iribarren shared the award in 2016. It marks the third time since the award was started in 2006 that there have been co-MVPS (Jon Adkins and Kevin Barker, 2006).

20-20 VISION: With a stolen base August 28 vs. Columbus, Brian O'Grady became the first player in Louisville franchise history (since 1982) with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season. He finished the season with 28 HR, 30 2B and 20 SB, making him one of two minor leaguers to reach all those marks in 2019 (Luis Robert, CWS organization). In fact, only Francisco Lindor and Trevor Story reached all three benchmarks in MLB.

NOT SO HOT: The Bats won their last 2 games of June, snapping a 9-game losing streak, which was their longest since the 2015 season. Louisville finished the month with a 7-21 (.250) record, avoiding the franchise record for the worst winning percentage in a calendar month, still held by the 1991 Redbirds, who went 7-22 (.241) in July. LOU did set the franchise record for fewest wins in June (10-19, 1997) and worst winning percentage in the month (.345, 1997).

BETTER AVERAGE IS RELATIVELY WORSE: The Bats hit .262 as a team this season, finishing ninth in the IL in batting average. In a sign of the times offensively in the IL, LOU hit .260 in 2018, which was good for second in the IL. It's the first time LOU has hit .260 or better in back-to-back seasons since doing so in 14 straight seasons from 1998-2011.

...AND A PLUNK: Louisville pitchers hit 76 opposing batters in 2019, 3rd-most in the IL and tying a franchise record set by the 1994 Redbirds. 2019 and 1994 are the only two seasons in which LOU has ever hit more than 65 batters in a season. On the other hand, IF Alex Blandino tallied 14 HBPs, T-8th in IL. He played in just 70 games with LOU. It's the most HBPs recorded by a LOU player since Jermaine Curtis was hit 14 times in 2016 in 89 games.

GET THOSE STEPS: Louisville pitchers issued 554 walks as a staff in 2019. The total ranked as the 2nd-most in the IL (LHV 577) and the most allowed by a LOU team since 2012 (578).

K MEN: Louisville pitchers also struck out 1143 batters as a staff in 2019. While that total was just 3rd-fewest in the IL, it did break the LOU franchise record for the 3rd time in 4 seasons (1129 Ks in 2017, 1068 Ks in 2016).

#PITCHERSWHORAKE: Home runs were not just a theme for Louisville position players in 2019. Two Louisville starting pitchers homered...and did it on back-to-back days. RHP Jesus Reyes hit a HR August 14 vs. LHV. It was his first career hit (had been 0-19 in MiLB) and the first HR by a LOU pitcher since Brandon Finnegan homered May 21, 2018 at Indianapolis. It was the first homer by a LOU pitcher at Louisville Slugger Field since August 13, 2004 went Matt Belisle went yard vs. Indianapolis. The following night, RHP Vladimir Gutierrez hit his first career HR, also against LHV. It was just the second time in franchise history that LOU's had pitchers homer in back-to-back games, previously occurring on May 30-31, 1994 when Brian Barber and Rigo Beltran did it for the Redbirds vs. Buffalo.

- Reyes and Gutierrez combined for as many pitcher home runs in 2 nights for Louisville as the club had in 8 seasons (2011-18). Interestingly, 3 of the last 4 homers by LOU pitchers have come against Lehigh Valley.

TRANSACTIONS: The Louisville Bats were involved in 196 transactions during the International League regular season, from April 4 through September 2. The 196 roster moves were 29 more than the 167 transactions made during the 2018 season.

MORE THAN ONE: 2019 proved to be the year of the multi-homer game for LOU. The Bats had 21 individual multi-homer games during the season obliterating the old franchise record of 11 set in 1999, the final season at Cardinal Stadium. In addition, LOU led the IL in multi-HR games (next closest was SWB with 19). Brian O'Grady had 6 multi-HR efforts, setting a new franchise record for a single season. Josh VanMeter tallied 4 such games, tying the old franchise mark (Mike Hessman, 2013 and Brandon Cromer, 1999).

ALL-STARS: Louisville had 3 International League midseason All-Stars in 2019, IF/OF Josh VanMeter and OF Aristides Aquino, as well as right-handed starter Lucas Sims. Though Aquino (0-2 off bench) was the only one to participate, it marked the 2nd straight year that LOU had 3 players honored as midseason All-Stars (RHP Kevin Quackenbush, RHP Tanner Rainey and OF Mason Williams).

HEY ROOKIE, WELCOME TO THE IL: Louisville also had one International League postseason All-Star in OF Aristides Aquino, the first LOU outfielder to earn the honor since Billy Hamilton in 2013. Aquino was also named the 2019 International League Rookie of the Year. He is the first Louisville player to win that award since Joey Votto in 2007 and they are the only 2 to win the award since the franchise began its affiliation with the Cincinnati Reds in 2000.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN 2: After using 10 different catchers during the 2018 season, the Bats employed 11 different catchers in 2019 (in order of innings caught): Juan Graterol, Stuart Turner, Chadwick Tromp, Ryan Lavarnway, Chris Okey, Cassidy Brown, Nick Ciuffo, Valentin Martinez, Curt Casali, Kyle Farmer and Tucker Barnhart. In 2018, LOU was the first IL team to use 10+ catchers in a season since at least 2005, with the 2010 Durham Bulls and 2007 Syracuse Chiefs being the only other clubs to use 9 in a season.

NOT 1, NOT 2, NOT 3: Louisville blasted four home runs in the top of the ninth inning July 19 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The total tied a franchise record for homers in an inning, previously achieved by the 2000 Riverbats June 16, 2000 at Ottawa. Also, the Bats used the 4 homers to overcome a 6-0 SWB lead before winning 8-6 in 10 innings. Aristides Aquino (solo), Alex Blandino (solo), Chadwick Tromp (ph, 3-run) and Narciso Crook (solo) all homered in the inning, with Crook's shot completing the comeback and tying the game at 6-6. Blake Trahan delivered a 2-out, bases loaded, 2-run single in the 10th to lift the Bats to a dramatic 8-6 win.

HIGH FIVE!: The Bats tied their season-high 5 home runs in a 7-4 win July 21 at SWB, the fourth time this season that LOU homered 5 times in a game. The four 5-HR games matched the amount LOU had in the previous 12 seasons (2007-18) combined, recording one 5-HR game in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2018.

- With 5 different Bats homering (Stuart Turner, Narciso Crook, Blake Trahan, Aristides Aquino, Scott Schebler) on 7/21, it was the first time since May 12, 2002 that Louisville had 5 individuals homer in the same game. Kevin Witt, Donny Leon, Robin Jennings, Raul Gonzalez and Ben Broussard homered in that game, a 15-13 win vs. Syracuse.

38 SPECIAL: IF/OF Josh VanMeter went 4-for-5 with 4 runs scored, 3 home runs (3-run, GS, solo), 8 RBI and a walk in a 15-4 win April 29 at Toledo.

The 8 RBI set a new Bats (since 2000) record, and tied Mark Dougherty with the 1987 Redbirds (June 21 vs. Denver) for most in a game in franchise history. The 3 homers tied a Louisville franchise record, the sixth time in franchise history it had been done, and the first since Brandon Dixon did it on August 20, 2017 vs. Rochester.

-IF/OF Brian O'Grady matched VanMeter in the HR department just 19 days later on May 19 in a 7-3 win at Buffalo, hitting 3 home runs to become just the seventh player in franchise history to hit 3 HRs in a game, and the fourth in Reds affiliation (since 2000) history to do it. O'Grady matched VanMeter's RBI total in a 12-9 win July 13 vs. Toledo, going 3-for-5 with a pair of three-run home runs and 8 RBI. The 8 RBI matched the Reds affiliation and franchise records.

THE PUNISHER FLEXING: OF Aristides Aquino homered in 4 straight games July 25-July 28 (7/25 vs. GWN, 7/26-28 vs. SWB), his last four home runs of the season with LOU. He's the first player in RiverBats/Bats history (since 1999) to accomplish that feat and was the fourth Bat this season to homer in 3 straight, joining Josh VanMeter (4/8-4/10), Narciso Crook (7/17-7/19) and Blake Trahan (7/20-7/23).

A GRAND TIME: Catcher Chadwick Tromp hit a grand slam July 29 at Toledo, the first of his career and part of a Louisville offensive onslaught in a 13-4 win. After not appearing in the game 7/30 at TOL, he stepped up to the plate in the top of the 11th 7/31 at Columbus and belted a grand slam to give Louisville an 11-7 lead, his second bases loaded home run in as many appearances. The Bats went on to win the game 11-8 in 11 innings. Tromp became just the second LOU player since 1982 to hit grand slams in back-to-back games in which he appeared, joining fellow catcher Devin Mesoraco (8/9-8/10/2010).

HISTORIC HITTING STREAK: OF Aristides Aquino battled injury early in the season, but settled in after returning from the injured list and found a lot of success. He put together a 22-game hitting streak that dated from May 23 to June 19 (0-5 at Gwinnett on 6/20). It was the second-longest hit streak in Louisville franchise history (since 1982), trailing only Brandon Larson's 26-game streak during the 2003 season. Aquino batted .345 (28-for-81) with 20 runs, one double, one triple, 8 home runs, 19 RBI and 9 walks during the streak. He also had a 7-game RBI streak snapped on June 20, the first Louisville player to have an RBI streak of that length that since Danny Dorn in 2011.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS: The Bats were involved in 47 one-run games in 2019, most among IL clubs and just ahead of Indianapolis (46). Louisville finished 17-29 in games decided by one run, also the most one-run losses of any team in the league. It was the most one-run games for LOU since 2015, when the Bats played in 49 one-run games (22-27). The 29 one-run losses also tie for 2nd-most in franchise history (23-29 in 1984) and were the most since the 1997 Redbirds tied the franchise record with 30 one-run losses (14-30; 16-30 in 1991). 2019 was the third straight season in which LOU finished under .500 in one-run games (25-18 in 2016).

EXTRA INNINGS: The Bats went 6-7 in extra inning games this season, snapping a streak of five straight seasons finishing .500 or better in extra frames. LOU went 3-2 in extra inning games at home, and 3-5 in road extra inning contests. In the league's second season under the extra inning rules allowing a runner to begin an inning at second base, 10 of the 13 extra inning games LOU played in went just one extra frame, with the other three going 2 extra innings. In two seasons with the extra innings runner, LOU has yet to play a game longer than 11 innings with 22 of the 26 games to go extra innings requiring just one extra frame.

10+ K's: Louisville starting pitchers put together seven 10+ strikeout performances in 2019, with the club going 5-2 in those games. RHP Lucas Sims led the way with 3 games (4/15, 4/20, 7/4) with at least 10 strikeouts, with his 13 on April 15 at Indianapolis being a career high. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez chipped in a pair of double digit strikeout games (8/15, 8/31) with his 13 Ks August 31 at Toledo being a career-best. Finally, RHPs Sal Romano (7/18) and Tejay Antone (9/1) also contributed 10 strikeout games. Sims' back-to-back games in April with 10+ Ks marked the first time a LOU pitcher had 10+ Ks in back-to-back starts since Edinson Volquez in 2011.

GOOD HANDS TEAM: Louisville set a franchise record in 2019, committing just 90 errors, besting the previous mark of 94 errors set in 2018. The 90 miscues came in 140 games in 2019, while the 94 errors in 2018 were committed in just 137 games (3 games were canceled). In addition, the Bats' .982 fielding percentage in 2019 also set a franchise record, besting the 2010 team by percentage points (.98226-.98222). LOU finished 4th in the league in fielding percentage with the entire IL West accounting for the top 4 (Columbus, Indianapolis, Toledo).

SIX IS GOOD: Amazingly, LOU used only its original five starting pitchers well into the month of May. LOU didn't have to break from its pitching rotation of Odrisamer Despaigne, Lucas Sims, Keury Mella, Vladimir Gutierrez and Jose Lopez until May 15 at Syracuse. After a postponement due to rain on May 14, the Bats and Mets played a doubleheader May 15 with Jackson Stephens getting the start in game 2. Shortly after that, things began to get more jumbled with Despaigne granted his release two days later. Mella and Gutierrez remained in the LOU rotation for the entire season. In all, the same 5 starters pitched in the first 38 games of the season. For comparison, the rotation held just 8 games in 2018 before RHP Domingo Tapia made a spot start April 14 at Lehigh Valley.

WIRE TO WIRE: Five Louisville players remained on the team's active 25-man roster for the entire 2019 season: infielder Christian Colon, infielder/outfielder Nick Longhi; and pitchers Vladimir Gutierrez, Keury Mella and Jackson Stephens.

IN THE VAULT: From the second inning on August 25 vs. Indianapolis until the third inning on August 28 at Columbus, Louisville pitching combined for 28 consecutive scoreless innings. It was the longest streak without allowing a run for the Bats since a 28-inning streak achieved from May 9-12, 2009 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (5/9-5/11) and at Durham (5/12). The Bats went 4-0 over both stretches.

POPCORN WORTHY: On April 26, the Norfolk Tides defeated the Bats 16-14 at Louisville Slugger Field. The 30 combined runs made it the highest scoring game in the ballpark's history (since 2000). The 30 runs surpassed LSF's previous-high of 28 combined runs, which had occurred twice, once in 2002 and again in 2014 (see chart below).

- It also tied the highest-scoring game in Louisville franchise history (since 1982), the third time that Louisville and its opponent combined for 30 runs. Oddly enough, the 1987 Redbirds played each of those first 2 games, combining for 30 runs twice in the same month, losing 18-12 at Iowa on June 9 and winning 19-11 at Denver on June 21.

Louisville Slugger Field (est. 2000): Highest Scoring Games

Date Opponent Runs Score

April 26, 2019 Norfolk 30 L, 14-16

April 13, 2014 Toledo 28 L, 8-20

May 12, 2002 Syracuse 28 L, 13-15

Louisville Franchise History (est. 1982): Highest Scoring Games

Date Opponent Runs Score

April 26, 2019 vs. Norfolk 30 L, 14-16

June 21, 1987 at Denver 30 W, 19-11

June 9, 1987 at Iowa 30 L, 12-18

