Swan Signs PTO with River Dragons

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has signed Sequoia Swan to a PTO for the 2023-24 season.

The 5-10, 185-pound left wing brings toughness and grit to the River Dragons as well as experience playing in the Western Hockey League. Swan, 21, led the Manitoba Junior Hockey League in penalty minutes in 2019-20 (207) and five seasons in the league racked up a total of 592 PIMs while also scoring at a .38 points-per-game average.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native also played a total of 31 games in the WHL, the highest level of junior hockey in North America. Swan put up two assists and 46 minutes in penalties for the Tri-City Americans and Winnipeg Ice.

Swan will join the River Dragons for training camp when it opens in October. Columbus opens the season on the road at Baton Rouge October 26 and the home opener is scheduled for November 17 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Season tickets are on sale now with no price increase from last season - call (706) 507-4625 or go online to rdragons.com to secure your seats today!

