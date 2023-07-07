Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Ben Freeman for 2023-24 Campaign

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the club has signed returning forward Ben Freeman to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Freeman, 27, returns to the Swamp Rabbits for a third season, having appeared in 127 games in the Navy and Orange between 2021 and 2023. In 65 games during the 2022-23 season, Freeman posted a career-high 13 goals and tied his career-high of 32 points before leading the Swamp Rabbits with four (4) goals and six (6) points during the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

A native of Falmouth, Maine, Freeman has totaled 64 (23g, 41a) regular-season points while wearing a Greenville sweater. In his ECHL career, Freeman posted an additional seven (7) appearances while a member for the Wheeling Nailers during the 2020-21 season before winning a Presidents Cup with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers that same season.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 22, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

