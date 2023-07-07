Florida Everblades Earn ECHL Team Award for Excellence and Community Service of the Year Award

July 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, esteemed members of the ECHL, were awarded two prestigious honors: the Team Award for Excellence and the Community Service Team of the Year Award. The Everblades announced the winners for the 2022-23 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, during the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28.

The Team Award for Excellence is awarded annually by the ECHL to organizations that are first-rate, cooperative with the league office, compliant with league programs, and distinguish themselves on and off the ice and in the community. This esteemed accolade highlights their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their operations, showcasing their dedication to delivering top-notch hockey experiences to their fans.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the Team Award for Excellence," said Craig Brush, President of the Florida Everblades. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our front office staff who consistently strive for excellence. We are proud to be acknowledged as a team that excels both on and off the ice."

This is the third time in four years that the Florida Everblades have been awarded the Team Award of Excellence.

In addition to their outstanding performance, the Everblades have also been recognized with the Community Service Team of the Year Award. This prestigious honor celebrates their exceptional commitment to making a positive impact within their community through various initiatives and partnerships.

Chris Palin, Executive Vice President, Business Development of the Florida Everblades, expressed his gratitude for this recognition: "Winning the Community Service of the Year Award is a tremendous honor for our organization. It reflects our deep-rooted commitment to giving back and making a difference in our community. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute positively to the lives of those around us."

The Florida Everblades are proud to be acknowledged for their outstanding achievements and contributions both on and off the ice. These awards serve as a testament to their ongoing commitment to excellence, community engagement, and their unwavering dedication to making a positive impact.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.