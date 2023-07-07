Americans Add to the Blueline

Defenseman Matt Brassard

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the team has signed defenseman Matt Brassard to a contract for the 2023-2024 season.

Matt Brassard was acquired from the Savannah Ghost Pirates this offseason completing last year's trade of Darian Skeoch to Savannah.

Brassard will turn 25 years old on August 8th. The resident of Barrie, Ontario is a former draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

In eight games last season with the Ghost Pirates, he had two points (0 goals and 2 assists).

"I'm very excited to join the Americans," said Brassard. "I've heard from players I know who have played here that it's one of the best spots in the league. "I've had some great conversations with the coaching staff, and I'm really looking forward to October."

He is the second player announced by the Americans this summer joining Colton Hargrove on the 2023-2024 roster.

The Americans home opener is on Saturday, October 28th against Atlanta. Call 972-912-1000 for season tickets.

