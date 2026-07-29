Susinski Signs for 2026-'27 Season

Published on July 29, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Gregory Susinski on a PTO contract for the 2026-27 season.

Susinski, 26, joined the Hat Tricks halfway through the 2025-26 season in mid December. The defenseman began the year with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL but only appeared in 1 game. The previous season, the Albertan had played in 51 games for both Pensacola and Macon in the SPHL after a successful four-year college career at the University of Jamestown.

After joining the Hat Tricks, Susinski became a fixture in the team's top defensive pairs. Scoring 4 goals and adding 6 assists, he only accrued 22 penalty minutes across 37 games while logging significant ice time.

Head Coach John Bierchen provided comment on the signing - "We are really happy to have Susinski's defensive stability and leadership back. He was a big part of our goals against average going down in the second half of the season, and his presence in the locker room also contributed to that. I'm excited to see what Greg can do with a full season with us."

General Manager A.J. Galante added to Bierchen's remarks, saying, "during times of chaos or hard times, you cannot manufacture a leader. They simply reveal themselves and step up. Last season, Greg Susinski stepped up. You cannot put a price tag on a guy who leads not just on the ice but off of it. Greg was one of the biggest reasons for our turnaround last season, and I truly believe he is primed for a breakout year. We are truly lucky to have him back."

The Hat Tricks are excited to welcome back Greg Susinski to Danbury for 2026-2027.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

Susinski Signs for 2026-'27 Season - Danbury Hat Tricks

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