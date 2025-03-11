Supernovas Set for High-Stakes Road Battles in Indy and Orlando

March 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas opposite hitter Emily Londot (center)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, embark on a pivotal road trip this week for two must-see showdowns between top teams in the Pro Volleyball Federation. The action kicks off on Thursday, March 13, as Omaha heads to Indy for a rematch against the third place Ignite at Fishers Event Center. The trip concludes with a high-stakes battle between the league's top two teams, as the Supernovas face the first-place Orlando Valkyries in a Saturday night showdown on March 15 at 6 p.m. CDT.

Both matches will be streamed live on the PVF YouTube Channel and can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network.

The Supernovas are coming off a week where they competed in only one match as they swept the Columbus Fury on Wednesday, March 5. The win marked Omaha's fourth-straight victory on the road, which is a franchise record, while also recording a PVF-leading seventh sweep of the season.

Rookie opposite Emily Londot put down a franchise three-set record 19 points, which was made up of 15 kills, three blocks and one ace. Plus, Omaha hit over .300 for the sixth time in franchise history with a .339 clip. The Supernovas enter Thursday having won six of their last seven matches while sitting second place in the PVF standings.

Indy hopes to earn its first-ever win over Omaha after getting swept by the Supernovas in the previous two matchups on February 6 in Indy and March 2 at the CHI Health Center. The Ignite finished with a 1-1 record last week, beating the Vegas Thrill 3-1 on March 5 before a four-set loss to Atlanta on March 9. Indy will be without star outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh who was placed on the Short-Term IR.

The Supernovas look to break through the Orlando Valkyries, who have won six-straight sets in two sweeps of Omaha this season. It's also the second time in the 2025 campaign that the two teams will battle as No. 1 and No. 2 in the league standings. The Valkyries have won a PVF record nine-straight matches going into the weekend, which started on February 27 in a 3-0 win over the Supernovas.

Game Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (10-4) at Indy Ignite (8-7) | Thursday, March 13 | 6 p.m. CDT | Fishers Event Center, Fishers, Ind.

Watch: PVF YouTube Channel | Broadcast Crew: Noah Reed (PxP), Emily Ehman (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP), Renee Saunders (Color Analyst)

Match Notes

Season Series: Third of four meetings, two of two at Fishers Event Center

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 2-0 (March 2, 2025 last matchup, 3-0 Omaha).

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (10-4) at Orlando Valkyries (11-4) | Saturday, March 15 | 6 p.m. CDT | Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida.

Watch: PVF YouTube Channel | Broadcast Crew: Shawn Davison (PxP), Madison Fitzpatrick (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP), Renee Saunders (Color Analyst)

Match Notes

Season Series: Third of four meetings, two of two at Addition Financial Arena.

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 4-2 (Feb. 27, 2025, last matchup, 3-0 Orlando).

Londot Earns Player of the Week Award

- Rookie opposite Emily Londot was named the PVF Player of the Week on 3/11 after setting a franchise record for most points in a three-set match (19) last time out at Columbus on March 5. She tallied 15 kills, three blocks and one ace in the sweep.

- She is the fifth Supernovas player to win the weekly award and first in 2025.

- Since Londot entered the starting lineup on Feb. 6 at Indy, the Supernovas have rolled off wins in six of their last seven matches.

- During that stretch, Londot has recorded 100 points (3.33 P/S), 77 kills (2.57 K/S), 58 digs (1.93 D/S) and 20 blocks (0.67 B/S) in 30 sets.

Hording the Net

Kaitlyn Hord has been the premier blockers in the PVF so far through the 2025 season. The former Husker and Nittany Lion leads the PVF in both total blocks (48) and blocks per set with a 1.00 mark. Hord's seven blocks in the five-set win over the Vibe on opening night set a Supernovas single-match record. Also, she is only one of five players in the PVF to record seven or more blocks in a match this season. The Kentucky native also sits third in hitting percentage with a .351 clip through 151 attacks with 60 kills and only seven errors, which is the fewest among middle blockers.

Defensive Dominance

The Supernovas lead the league in opponent efficiency with a .184 clip - 32 points higher than second-place Orlando (.216). Part of that clip comes from the two matches against Columbus when the Fury hit .015 & .036 in back-to-back matches vs. Omaha.

The Dig Patrol

The Supernovas are one of the best defensive teams in the league as they sit second in the PVF in digs per set (16.82) despite being eighth in total digs (824).

Outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller, who is a former libero, leads that effort with a team-high 186 digs (3rd in PVF) and 3.80 per set (3rd). She leads all PVF attackers in both categories.

Libero Camila Gómez is right behind her teammate with 185 digs (4th in PVF) and 3.78 per set (4th). Her 31 digs against Atlanta in the season opener broke a single-match franchise record. That total is tied for the second-most digs recorded in a single match in PVF history.

Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson is ninth in the league and third among setters with 164 total digs while her 3.42 digs per set mark is fifth. She's recorded at least 10 digs in 10 of the 14 contests this season including a season-high 21 against San Diego on Jan. 19th.

Road Warriors

The Supernovas have the biggest home court advantage in professional volleyball, but they've also been mighty on the road. That includes the league's best road record at 6-2. Omaha and Orlando (4-3) are the only teams in the PVF to have a road record at .500 or above. The Supernovas go into Thursday with a franchise-record four-match winning streak on the road, which dates back to Feb. 6 at Indy.

Offensive Blastoff

The Omaha Supernovas offense has formed into one of the most efficient units in the PVF with a .242 team hitting percentage which is second in the league.

Omaha has posted hitting percentages of .250 or above in nine of the 14 matches this season. The Supernovas offense reached that mark only nine times across the entire 2024 season.

There's only been six times in franchise history that the Supernovas have recorded a team hitting percentage of .300 or above. Three of those instances have come during the 2025 season which includes a .339 clip in the sweep at Columbus on March 5.

