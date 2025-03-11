Supernovas' Emily Londot Earns PVF Player of the Week Honors

March 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas opposite hitter Emily Londot

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, earned its first Pro Volleyball Federation weekly award of the season with rookie opposite Emily Londot being named PVF Player of the Week.

Londot put together a record-setting performance in her only outing of the week by posting a franchise three-set record 19 points in the Supernovas sweep of the Columbus Fury on March 5 to mark their sixth win in the last seven matches, including four straight on the road. In the return to her home state, Londot put down 15 kills, three blocks and one ace.

She's been at the center of Omaha's surge, averaging 3.33 points and 2.57 kills per set since entering the starting lineup on February 6 at Indy. Despite playing in only 30 sets, Londot's 23 blocks on the season sits just outside the top 10 in the league. Twenty of those 23 blocks have come in the last seven contests. This is her first career PVF weekly honor.

Londot will receive a Kendra Scott Volleyball Pendant Necklace in white mother-of-pearl. The award is part of PVF's partnership with Kendra Scott to advance a mutually shared goal of empowering girls and young women and supporting organizations with that same mission.

Londot and the second-place Supernovas return to action this week in a pair of pivotal road matches against Indy on Thursday, March 13 at 6 p.m. CDT as well as a top-two battle versus Orlando on Saturday, March 15 at 6 p.m. CDT.

Both matches will be streamed live on the PVF YouTube channel.

