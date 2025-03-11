San Diego Mojo's Haneef-Park Selected for Induction into USA Volleyball Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park has selected been for induction into the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Tuesday. Haneef-Park is among six athletes that will be honored with the All-Time Great Athlete Award as members of the Class of 2025. Along with Haneef-Park the group includes Lindsey Berg, Mike Dodd, Tom Hoff, David Lee and Kerri Walsh Jennings.

"We are proud to celebrate these legendary athletes whose remarkable careers have elevated the sport of volleyball and inspired generations," said USA Volleyball President and CEO John Speraw. "This Hall of Fame induction not only honors their achievements but also fuels the future of volleyball's vibrant community, inspiring the next generation to chase their dreams and carry the sport forward."

A three-time Olympian, Haneef-Park helped lead the U.S. Women's National Team to Olympic silver medals in 2008 and 2012. A collegiate star at Long Beach State, she guided her team to a 33-1 record and an NCAA runner-up finish in 2001. She ranks seventh on the school's all-time kill list with 1,421. She competed for Team USA for over a decade, contributing to multiple podium finishes at the FIVB World Cup and World Grand Prix.

To receive the All-Time Great Athlete Award, an athlete must have played at least five years on a U.S. national team and competed in a minimum of five top-level international events-including the Olympic Games, FIVB World Championship, FIVB World Cup, or NORCECA Championship.

The six athletes will be inducted into the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame during the annual banquet and ceremony on May 21 at the Hilton Denver City Center in Colorado, two days before the 2025 USA Volleyball Open National Championship begins at the Denver Convention Center.

USA Volleyball will announce additional 2025 Hall of Fame award winners soon.

Haneef-Park and the Mojo are on the road this week starting with a matchup against the Orlando Valkyries on Thursday, March 13. First serve from Additional Financial Arena is set for 4 p.m. PT and the match will air live on the Roku Channel.

