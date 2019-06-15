Suns Swept by Power in Doubleheader

June 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Suns weren't able to break through against West Virginia pitching and were swept in a doubleheader at Municipal Stadium Saturday.

West Virginia (36-33) took game one by a score of 9-3, and then won game two 2-1 against Hagerstown (30-39).

GAME ONE

Tomas Alastre (L, 3-6) took the ball for the Suns in game one, but the right-hander got knocked around a bit. In total, Alastre allowed seven runs on eight hits over four innings of work, and seven of those hits went for extra bases. West Virginia started its attack in the first inning after a two-out Julio Rodriguez double, when Bobby Honeyman knocked him home with a double of his own.

Hagerstown answered in the bottom of the first against West Virginia starter Clay Chandler (W, 7-3) and took the lead back. An RBI double from Gilbert Lara tied the game and then an RBI single from Jacob Rhinesmith gave the Suns a 2-1 lead.

A two-run homer off the bat of Joseph Rosa in the second quickly gave West Virginia the lead back, and then the Power had their big inning two frames later. In the fourth, Honeyman's two-run double made it a 5-2 game, and then a Ryan Ramiz two-RBI single extended the lead even further.

The Power would add on on the sixth against Jacob Howell after chasing Alastre from the game. A two-run frame for West Virginia included a Rodriguez RBI single and a Honeyman sacrifice fly. It was the first time in seven appearances this season that Howell had allowed more than one run. Chris Vann came on after Howell and worked a scoreless seventh.

The Suns got one run back in the sixth on a Nic Perkins RBI sacrifice fly, but that would be it for the Hagerstown offense. Elias Espino and Sal Biasi came out of the Power bullpen and worked the final two innings to secure the 9-3 West Virginia victory in game one.

GAME TWO

Offense was the name of the game in game one, but it was the pitching that took over in game two of the doubleheader as the Power pulled off the sweep.

Ryan Tapani (L, 3-5) took the ball for the Suns and put together a solid start. The righty allowed two runs on six hits over 4.1 innings, while recording a career-high seven strikeouts. The first six outs Tapani recorded were via the punchout.

West Virginia scored early against Tapani, as the the first three batters of the game reached on singles. The third one was off the bat of Julio Rodriguez, who picked up the RBI. The Creighton-product settled down after that and did not allow another run until the fifth, but that one would prove to be the defining blow. Leading off the fifth, Ramiz delivered a solo home run to put the Power on top for good.

Ryne Inman (W, 6-5) got the start for the Power and he was dominant in this one. Inman spun his first career complete game, allowing just one unearned run on two hits over the full seven innings of work. The only Hagerstown run against him came in the third inning when Kyle Marinconzstole third base and then came across to score on a throwing error by the catcher Jake Anchia.

Angel Guillen came out of the Hagerstown bullpen in the fifth and was dominant. The righty tossed 2.2 scoreless innings and recorded three strikeouts as he kept the deficit at just one. However, the Suns were not able to rally. Lara led off in the ninth with a single against Inman, but the offense couldn't bring him home to tie the game.

After the one-run loss in game two, the Suns are 12-19 in one-run games this season. The 31 one-run games this season for Hagerstown is the most for any team in the South Atlantic League.

Hagerstown wraps up the first half with the final game against the Power tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. and it's Sunday Funday at Municipal Stadium! LHP Tim Cate (4-4, 2.81 ERA) will get the ball for the Suns while RHP Devin Sweet toes the rubber for West Virginia.

The Suns get next week off for the All-Star break before returning to action for a seven-game road trip against the Rome Braves and the Hickory Crawdads June 20-26. The Suns then return to Municipal Stadium for a seven game homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds and Greensboro Grasshoppers that includes plenty of promotions, including Thirsty Thursday, Ghostbusters/80's Night, Sunday Funday, and Salute to America. For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.