Augusta Defeats Rome 6-5 in 10 Innings

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Rome Braves were on the cusp of another thrilling comeback victory against the Augusta GreenJackets when their defensive mistakes finally caught up to them on Friday evening. The GreenJackets got two unearned runs in the Bottom of the 9th and another in the 10th to defeat the Braves 6-5 at SRP Park.

Augusta led for the majority of the ballgame, getting two runs in the 3rd inning to open the scoring. Rome had some early opportunities but didn't get on the board until the 7th on an RBI double by Ariel Montesino down the left field line. Augusta quickly answered with another unearned run in the Bottom of the 7th to make it 3-1 GreenJackets.

Rome opened the 9th inning still trailing by two runs but would put up a huge rally to score four and take a 5-3 lead. Henry Quintero and Griffin Benson opened the frame with consecutive singles. Montesino came up with one out and drove a single into right, scoring Quintero. Andrew Moritz tied the game with an infield hit. Rome took the lead on a line drive single into center field by Greg Cullen. The final Braves run scored on a wild pitch.

The Rome lead would prove to be short lived as Augusta scored two in the Bottom of the 9th inning. The runs scored on an error and a wild pitch. Augusta brought in the winning run in the 10th thanks to a Braves throwing error. The GreenJackets scored a total of five unearned runs on six Braves errors in the game.

Montesino finished the night 2-4 with a double and two RBI. Quintero was 2-5 with two runs scored. Benson was 2-3 with a walk.

Rome and Augusta continue their four game series on Saturday evening at SRP Park. Game 3 is scheduled for 6:05 pm. Rome will start RHP Alan Rangel (4-4, 5.46) while Augusta will counter with RHP Adam Oller (0-0, 5.59).

Rome Braves (29-38): 5 R 12 H 6 E

Augusta GreenJackets (35-31): 6 R 7 H 2 E

W: Ben Madison (4-0)

L: Jose Montilla (1-5)

Time: 3:20

Attendance: 4,822

