Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Hagerstown Suns continue their series with the West Virginia Power with a doubleheader at Municipal Stadium beginning at 4:05 p.m. Hagerstown's righty Tomas Alastre (3-5, 5.16 ERA) gets the nod in game one, while RHP Ryan Tapani toes the rubber in game two. West Virginia sends RHP Clay Chandler (6-3, 3.56 ERA) to the bump in game one and gives right hander Ryne Inman (5-5, 4.65 ERA) the ball in game two.

SUNS FALL TO POWER IN EXTRA INNINGS: After allowing seven runs over the final four innings, the Suns fell to the West Virginia Power 8-7 in 11 innings at Municipal Stadium Friday. The Power scored two in the eighth and two in the ninth to send the game to extra innings, and then two more in the 10th and one in the 11th to finally secure the victory. That winning run was Ryan Ramiz, who came across on a wild pitch. A one-out RBI single from Joseph Rosa scored the go-ahead run for West Virginia in the 10th off of Jared Brasher, and then the second run in the frame came home on a passed ball. The Suns, however, began a rally of their own in the tenth when a Gilbert Lara RBI single put runners on the corners with one out in a 7-6 game. After a strikeout, Israel Pineda hit a fly ball to left that looked like it would end the game, but it somehow fell in for an RBI base-hit to tie the game. The Suns weren't able to keep the rally going to walk it off, and are now 1-6 in extra innings this season after failing to score in the 11th against David Ellingson. Francys Peguero allowed just one run on four hits on the night while striking out five and walking just one batter. It is the sixth quality start of the season for the righty, who lowered his season ERA to 2.54.

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Peguero continues to have poor luck this season. Despite having the lowest ERA amongst qualifying pitchers on the team (2.54), the Suns have just a 3-10 record when he starts. Yesterday he worked his sixth quality start and exited the game with a 5-1 lead, but the bullpen gave up seven runs, four of which were earned.

LIKE A SPONGE: Israel Pineda continues to improve at the dish as the season progresses. His OPS has trekked up in his monthly splits from .519-to-.702-to-.728. Last night he hit his second homer of June and he has now driven in six RBI. The homerun total matches his most in an individual month, while his RBI total is just two shy of his May total where he had eight RBI in 20 games.

TREMENDOUS TURNER: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in eight games, spinning 12.1 innings and punching out 23 batters. Opponents are merely hitting .119 against him in the time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day spun two innings in Friday's win over Delmarva to keep Hagerstown in front of the Shorebirds.. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 18.1 innings, he has allowed just nine hits while setting down 17 batters via the strikeout and allowing just two earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.15 over his last seven outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .252. In May, the righty made six appearances and earned a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR: Jacob Rhinesmith and Gilbert Lara will represent Hagerstown in the 60th annual South Atlantic League All-Star game. Lara holds the league's longest hitting streak this season (19 games) and Rhinesmith leads the Suns in on-base percentage (.389).

CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR: The Suns are now 12-18 in one run games this season. Their 30 games is tops in the SAL.

