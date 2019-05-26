Suns Split Sunday Twin Bill vs Shorebirds

SALISBURY, MD - The Suns split a holiday weekend double-header with the Delmarva Shorebirds, winning game one 4-2 and dropping game two 4-3 at Perdue Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The Suns (23-27) pitching was sharp in both games, but the Shorebirds (38-11) were able to withstand a late Suns rally in game two to even the series.

Game 1

The Suns bats busted out of the gates early and utilized a strong start from righty Jake Irvin to take the first half of the double-header 4-2.

Irvin worked 4.2 innings, allowing four hits and two runs to keep the Suns in front. The former Sooner handed the ball to Aaron Fletcher (W, 2-3) who slammed the door with 2.1 innings of one-hit baseball. The University of Houston-product punched out three batters in his outing to keep the Suns in front.

The Suns utililized a hit by pitch from Cody Wilson to begin the first game of the twin bill. He stole his 15th bag of the season and then advanced to third from a Hector Guance (L, 2-2) wild pitch with Justin Connell at the plate. The designated hitter slapped a single to right to plate Wilson and break the scoreless tie.

Wilson would steal another bag in the second inning, en route to the Suns scoring another pair. Nic Perkins drew a free pass to lead things off before advancing to second when Trey Vickers was hit by a pitch. Perkins was caught moving home on a fielder's choice that allowed Ricardo Mendez to reach first for the first out of the inning.

The top of the order and Wilson came up next. Wilson lined a single to right to score Wilson and stole second. A wild pitch on the effort plated Mendez to put the Suns in front 3-0.

Hagerstown scored their final run in the fifth. Jacob Rhinesmith laced a two-out double to right and later came home on a Perkins single to give the Suns a run of insurance at 4-2.

Both of Delmarva's runs came in the fourth. After a Cadyn Grenier walk, Irvin allowed three consecutive singles from Will Robertson, Seamus Curran and Ben Breazeale to score Grenier and Robertson and bring the 'Birds within one.

Game 2

Delmarva was able to withstand a pair of homers from Omar Meregildo and Tyler Cropley in the sixth to hold on to a 4-3 win in the night cap against Hagerstown.

Angel Guillen (L, 0-3) was able to provide length out of the shoot for Hagerstown in game two. The reliever tossed four innings in the start, allowing four runs--only one of which was earned.

The 'Birds first runner in the second, Robertson, reached on a fielding error from Kyle Marinconz prior to coming around and breaking the scoreless tie. Delmarva added a second unearned run in the inning, with Ryne Ogren hitting a two-out single to score Daniel Fajardo .

The third inning saw one more unearned run score after an error from right fielder Jacob Rhinesmith allowed Robertson to score and put the Shorebirds in front 4-1.

The Suns scored their first run in the top of the third, but left the bases loaded to end the frame. Justin Connell, who drilled a one-out double past Robertson in left came around to score on a Rhinesmith base knock to cut the Shorebirds lead to 2-1.

Zach Matson (W, 3-0) picked up the win offering two innings of relief before handing the ball to Tim Naughton (S, 9) to close things out,

Hagerstown plays Delmarva in a Memorial Day day game at 2:05 p.m. at Perdue Field tomorrow. RHP Francys Peguero (2-2, 2.39 ERA) kicks things off for the Suns, while Delmarva elects RHP Grayson Rodriguez (5-0, 1.50 ERA) to toe the rubber.

The Suns return home for the final time in May for a four game set with the Rome Braves May 30-June 2. Hagerstown hosts a promotionally loaded stand beginning with Thirsty Thursday May 30. After that, cinema takes over Municipal Stadium Friday and Saturday with Star Wars night and Harry Potter night, respectively. Hagerstown closes the series with Sunday Funday June 2. For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

