Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns start a double header with the Shorebirds today at 1 p.m. Hagerstown tosses RHP Jake Irvin (3-3, 5.96 ERA) in game one and Angel Guillen (0-2, 2.96 ERA) in game two. Delmarva works RHP Hector Guance (2-1, 4.11 ERA) in game one and has yet to name their game two starter.

SUNS BATS FLATLINE IN 4-0 LOSS TO 'BIRDS: The Delmarva Shorebirds held the Suns to just one hit in the Suns 4-0 loss at Perdue Stadium Saturday evening. Despite a lack of support, Joan Adon (L, 3-2) was able to keep it close with a hitless first three innings. The fourth inning was the difference maker for the two teams. The Shorebirds (37-10) got things going with one out. Adon issued a walk to Doran Turchin prior to plunking Nick Horvath with a pitch and walking Cadyn Grenier to load the bases for Delmarva. After that, the Suns (22-26) starter walked Seamus Curran to break the scoreless tie. A one out single from Ben Breazeale drove home Horvath and Grenier to put Delmarva up 3-0 before Adon recorded the final two outs to end the frame. Ofelky Peralta (W, 4-0) earned a quality start, allowing a base knock from Kyle Marinconz as the only Suns hit. Peralta has now pitched 22 consecutive scoreless innings against the Suns over the last two seasons.

NOT QUITE AN OPENER: This season, Hagerstown is 2-0 when a regular member of the pen starts a game. Tapani started his first game in his 10th appearance of the season yesterday and Hagerstown won 5-1 after he offered four scoreless innings. It's a bit different than Leif Strom's start, which came against Asheville April 13. While Strom allowed two runs in as many innings, the Suns came out and scored four in the bottom of the first, which allowed them to coast to a 5-4 win in the seven inning affair.

RING OF FIRE: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in three games, spinning five innings and punching out 11 batters, including the first five he faced in Friday's extra-innings win. Opponents are merely hitting .167 against him in the short time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

STARTING WITH A BANG: Wilson has clubbed three homers this season, all of which have been lead-off bombs at Municipal Stadium. The center fielder's third home run came exactly one month after his second against the Greenville Drive, but that gap is much shorter than the gap between first inning lead-off home runs for Hagerstown. Prior to the Florida Atlantic-product's first homer this season, the last Suns first inning lead-off homer was hit by Max Schrock May 15, 2016, a gap spanning over 300 games and over two and a half seasons.

VICKERS VICTORY: Hagerstown's thirdbaseman has been on a tear the month of May, hitting .306 through 15 games. The infielder has driven in six RBI, while walking six times in 58 plate appearances. Vickers has reached base at a .382 rate since the turn of the month. Yesterday, he had multiple hits in a game for the sixth time this season.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: With Lara's homer in the top of the third inning with two outs Monday, Lara now has hit six of his team-high seven homers this season with two outs. In addition to that, three of his seven homers this season have been two-run blasts. Half of the Dominican-native's homers have come in the seventh inning or later this year.

SUN SPOTS: Yesterday, the Suns had a season-low one hit, their previous low was three hits... Ofelky Peralta started the one-hitter against the Suns yesterday. He also started a no-hitter (5 innings) against Hagerstown July 8, 2016.

