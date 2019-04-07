Sunday's Game Suspended in 11th Inning

FRISCO, Texas - Sunday's game between the RoughRiders and Midland RockHounds was suspended due to rain in the top of the 11th with Midland up 4-1. The game will be continued at a later time, to be announced.

SYNOPSIS (to this point)

* Down 1-0 in the eighth, LeDarious Clark crushed a game-tying homer to straightaway center field. In the top of the ninth, he made a leaping catch to save the RockHounds from taking the lead.

* Riders relievers escaped a few tight spots late in the game to force extras. Locke St. John worked around a leadoff triple in the sixth and Wei-Chieh Huang stranded the bases loaded in the ninth before Midland broke through with three runs in the 11th.

* Starter Joe Palumbo recorded eight of his 14 outs on strikeouts in his 2019 debut.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS (to this point)

* LeDarious Clark: 1-for-3, HR, BB

* Locke St. John: 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

* Joe Palumbo: 4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Sunday's game marked Frisco's first voyage to extra innings in 2019. The Riders led the Texas League in extra-innings affairs each of the last two seasons.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Monday, 7:05 pm

RHP Edgar Arredondo (first app.) vs. RHP J.B. Bukauskas (first app.)

