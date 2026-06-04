Sunday's 905 Derby: Inter Toronto's Biggest Test?: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen
Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
After missing a massive chance to gain ground last weekend, Inter Toronto get a shot at redemption this Sunday-against their ultimate kryptonite, Forge FC.
On this week's CPL Newsroom presented by @VWcanada, Charlie and Mitchell ask: Can they finally snap an 11-match winless streak against their rivals?
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