Sugar Land Classic Presented by Visit Sugar Land Returns to Constellation Field

February 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Classic presented by Visit Sugar Land returns to Constellation Field from February 23 through 25, the third consecutive weekend of college baseball at the home of the Space Cowboys.

The 2024 Sugar Land Classic features four teams from the state of Texas including the host Houston Christian University, led by manager and Astros Hall of Famer Lance Berkman, Lamar University (Beaumont, TX), Stephen F. Austin State University (Nacogdoches, TX) and the University of Texas-San Antonio. Creighton University (Omaha, NE) and the University of Illinois-Chicago round out the six-team field for the weekend.

Tickets are $15 per day for adults and $12 per day for children ages 4-12. One ticket grants admission to all three games each day and seating is general admission on a first come, first served basis. Parking is available at Constellation Field for $5 per day per vehicle, and full weekend passes can be purchased here for $40 for adults and $30 for children ages 4-12.

2024 Sugar Land Classic Schedule

Friday, February 23

10:00 am Gates Open

11:00 am UIC vs. Lamar

3:00 pm SFA vs. UTSA

7:00 pm Creighton vs. HCU

Saturday, February 24

10:00 am Gates Open

11:00 am UTSA vs. Creighton

3:00 pm HCU vs. UIC

7:00 pm Lamar vs. SFA

Sunday, February 25

9:00 am Gates Open

10:00 am UIC vs. Creighton

2:00 pm UTSA vs. Lamar

6:00 pm SFA vs. HCU

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.