Liberty and La Grange Set for Mid-Week Matchup in Sugar Land

February 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - In a continuation of high school and college baseball games at Constellation Field in the early Spring, the Liberty High School Panthers and La Grange High School Leopards will face off on March 5 at 5:30 pm.

Liberty will serve as the home team for this one-game matchup. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 5:30 pm first pitch. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-12 and are free for children ages three and under. Seating is general admission and parking is free. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Constellation Field is also set to host the Sugar Land Classic presented by Visit Sugar Land from February 23 through 25 and the Battle at the Ballpark from March 1 through 3.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

