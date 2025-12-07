Sue & Coach Geno Share a Moment

Published on December 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Bond built by the game

Sue Bird and Coach Geno share a moment after her #10 jersey is raised to the rafters!







