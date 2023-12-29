Student Athlete Mental Health Conference Is Fast Approaching

(York, PA) - The Trent Bartz Foundation's student-athlete mental health winter symposium is on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Susquehannock High School. The event is sponsored by UPMC and presented in conjunction with the YAIAA and York County Youth Mental Health Alliance. Registration is free and is still open and available for all YAIAA student athletes and their families.

The event features sessions specifically targeting mental health issues of student athletes through their coaches, parents, and the athletes themselves (see below for details). The sessions will be facilitated by former York County Social worker Kara Vojcsik, who is now in private practice. In that role, she travels as a mental health speaker to schools around the country. Kara played sports growing up, coached girls' basketball, and has worked as a mental

health consultant with high school sports teams. Kara is passionate about the positive impact sports can have on mental health and has seen how connections and relationships from playing sports can save lives.

Vojcsik strongly encouraged athletes and their parents to participate: "We would love to have athletes, parents and coaches join us January 7. There are important conversations to be had about student mental health, ways to support and key trends for teens. We have to keep talking and learning about this very important topic in this critical time."

"Our goal is quite simple," said YAIAA Executive Director Chuck Abbott, "The York/Adams League has partnered with various organizations to provide the education, awareness, resources, and skills necessary for all member schools and their communities to become more comfortable and better equipped in recognizing and providing self-care tips on the signs of mental health. Together we can make a difference."

Bartz Brigade founder Bruce Bartz said that he values the opportunity to bring this message to potentially vulnerable young people in the York community. "We put tremendous pressure on all of our kids, and especially so with student athletes who carry the expectations of their parents, coaches, and friends. We want to make sure that students and the adults in their lives are aware of these challenges and have the tools to manage them."

To learn more and register for the event, please visit the Bartz Brigade website at www.bartzbrigade.com

Event Session Details

Coaches : 2 :00 - 3:00

This session will focus on ways to create a healthy climate in your locker rooms and on the field and court. Coaches will learn about youth mental health and leave with tools to build better rapport with their players. Depression, anxiety and youth suicide prevention will also be addressed. Time will also be spent discussing difficult conversations with players and parents, to help ensure this healthy climate.

Parents : 3:00 - 4:00

The first half will help parents to better understand the mental health of their teenager, and their current struggles. Strategies will be given to help create healthy dialogue during the season and throughout the year. The second half of the hour will be a student panel to hear teens experiences with mental health.

Students/Athletes 3:00 - 4:00

Athletes will come together with others teens around the county and participate in various activities with York County social workers and counselors. Topics may include negative self talk, perfectionism and anxiety, and being a part of a team.

About the Bartz Brigade:

The Bartz Brigade TRENT BARTZ Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in York, PA, created to honor the memory of Corporal Trent Bartz, a United States Army veteran lost to suicide. The Bartz Brigade raises funds for those in need and supports mental health education and suicide prevention and awareness. The Brigade focuses on local adolescents, young adults, and those serving in the United States Armed Services. Most of all, the Brigade's mission is local; all funds raised by the Brigade benefit individuals in York County. For more information, visit www.bartzbrigade.com.

