Studdard to Return as Rox Field Manager in 2025

November 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that Nick Studdard will return as the Rox Field Manager in 2025. This will be Studdard's fifth season with the Rox, second as field manager.

Studdard has been with the Rox since 2021 where the team has seen a Northwoods League-best 186-87 record (.681 winning percentage). In his first season as the Rox Field Manager, the team finished with a record of 43-26 and their third Great Plains Championship appearance in the last four years. During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Studdard was part of Northwoods League history as the only franchise with back-to-back seasons with 50 or more wins. During the 2024 season, the Rox had their best-hitting season on record with 66 home runs, 455 runs batted in, .391 on-base percentage, .401 slugging percentage, and a .791 on-base plus slugging percentage, which are all Rox records. The Rox also lead the entire Northwoods League in pitching with a 3.99 earned run average.

"The entire Rox organization is excited to have Nick back leading the team. He loves the Central Minnesota community and all of Rox Nation as much as anybody. He will help keep the Rox winning culture on and off the field.," said Co-Owner and General Manager, Scott Schreiner.

Under Studdard's leadership, the Rox have also been very active in the community with hundreds of player visits to youth shelters, and schools, many baseball lessons for youth, and guest speaking engagements. The Rox were recognized by the Northwoods League's 26 members by receiving the Community Program of the Year award during the 2022 and 2023 seasons for their vast involvement in the Central Minnesota community.

"I am super thrilled to be coming back to St. Cloud for a fifth season! To be around such great assistant coaches, front office, players, interns, host families, and the best fans in the Northwoods League made this decision an absolute no-brainer! The whole organization is top-notch... Our goal is to continue to strive to bring another championship to St. Cloud! We know the product on the field will continue to make the community and fan base of Central Minnesota proud, " said Studdard.

Studdard is also an assistant coach with the Louisiana State University Eunice Bengals baseball team which won the NJCAA National Championship in the spring of 2024. Before joining LSUE, he was an assistant coach with Bowling Green University (2023) and Southern University (2018-2022).

For more information regarding this release, full and partial season ticket packages for the 2025 season including Kwik Trip mini plans, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

The 2025 Rox season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

