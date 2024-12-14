Strykers Collapse Late in 9-6 Loss to Utica

December 14, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - Despite putting on a strong performance during much of their Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) home opener, the Empire Strykers fell 9-6 to Utica City FC on Friday evening, courtesy of a late collapse that saw the visitors from New York State score five unanswered goals in the final 17 minutes of the match. Kelvin Oliveira spearheaded the Utica attack, bagging a hat trick and adding one helper. Empire's Marco Fabián and Justin Stinson each had a brace.

The Strykers came out of the gates flying, Fabián making it back-to-back games with goals by firing home on an Andy Reyes restart. However, the visitors would find the net twice before the end of the quarter to grab a lead of their own. First, Barbaro Shelier pounced on a misplayed ball from Claysson De Lima, toe-poking it past the Empire netminder and into the net. Then, Jayce Berger converted an assist from Issak Somow.

The home side tied the match at 2-2 in the second period, Justin Stinson scoring from Brazilian Cyro Oliveira, followed by Empire's go-ahead tally on a gorgeous Fabián chip with the opposition backstop off his line. Utica subsequently drew back level, as Gordy Gurson finished a helper from Geo Alves to make it 3-3. The Strykers quickly jumped back in front, Randy Martinez finding Abdul Mansaray on the left and the Englishman defying his seemingly impossible angle as he rifled a bullet inside the far post.

The two sides exchanged blows following intermission. After Utica's Keaton Woods leveled things at 4-4, capitalizing on an assist from Kelvin Oliveira, Empire's Stinson bagged his side's fifth thanks to some outstanding footwork. The midfielder cut the ball to his left and sent a rocket across the frame and inside the far post, Mounir Alami being credited with the helper.

When defender Momo Gueye capitalized on a backline miscue to make it 6-4, it appeared as though the Strykers might truly be on the path to victory - albeit not for long. Logan Roberts scored from Nilton de Andrade before the end of the third quarter, kicking off Utica's furious stretch of five consecutive goals.

The hosts conceded in agonizing fashion inside the game's closing period. Having survived an opposition power play, they fell victim to a Woods netter that came a mere second into even strength, preventing the Strykers' returning man from ever getting behind the ball. Somow collected the assist on the play. With the game tied at 6-6, Utica continued to ride its momentum, as Kelvin Oliveira converted a penalty kick before doubling his side's advantage on an assist from Gurson.

With Empire netminder Brian Orozco pushing up the field, Kelvin Oliveira stole the ball inside enemy territory and easily slotted into the open net to round out the final score at 9-6. Things would go from bad to worse for Orozco, as he was ejected in the closing stages for an accumulation of cards.

The Empire Strykers take on the visiting Tacoma Stars on Thursday, December 19, at 6:35 PM PST.

