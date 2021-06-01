Strumpf Homers, Scores Winning Run in Smokies' Debut

June 1, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Tennessee Smokies (10-14) defeated the Birmingham Barons (16-9) 6-4 in the series opener at Regions Field Tuesday night. Chicago Cubs No. 9 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, Chase Strumpf hit a two-run home run on the first Double-A pitch he saw in the top of the first inning. Strumpf finished 1-for-4, scored twice and walked in his debut. Cubs No. 2 prospect Brennen Davis also made his Double-A debut, he walked and scored in the win.

Strumpf's home run to left center field in the first scored Darius Hill and gave the Smokies an early 2-0 lead. Grayson Byrd drew a walk leading off the second inning, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on Hill's groundout to extend the lead to 3-0.

RHP Javier Assad retired the first nine Barons in order before allowing a pair of runs in the fourth. Zack Granite scored on an error and Romy Gonzalez scored on Jameson Fisher's RBI single to cut the Smokies lead to 3-2. In the sixth, Carlos Perez drove in Gonzalez to tie the game.

The Smokies took the lead for good in the seventh. After Birmingham recorded the first two outs, Strumpf and Miguel Amaya drew back-to-back walks to extend the inning. Strumpf then scored the go-ahead run on Tyler Payne's RBI single. The Smokies added two in the eighth as Levi Jordan and Hill both walked with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 6-3.

Birmingham would make it interesting in the ninth. Perez scored on J.J. Muno's one-out RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-4. The Barons had the tying and winning runs on base, but RHP Ben Leeper (SV, 1) struck out the final two hitters to slam the door. Leeper struck out the side to earn his first professional save.

Assad did not factor in the decision, he allowed three runs on three hits in 5.1 innings and added four strikeouts. RHP Ethan Roberts () had three strikeouts over two scoreless innings, he allowed just one hit. Payne finished 3-for-5 with an RBI, while Hill drove in two. Byrd and Jordan both finished 2-for-4, Jordan had an RBI and Byrd scored twice in the win.

The Smokies and Barons continue their six game series Wednesday night at Regions Field. LHP Luis Lugo (0-3, 10.54) will start for the Smokies against LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.70), with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 PM ET. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home for a 12-game homestand beginning on June 8. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.