Trash Pandas Fueled by Rocket City Crowd

Nine hundred and seventy-eight days after the Rocket City Trash Pandas were unveiled to the world, the team finally made its home debut at Toyota Field on May 11.

In front of a raucous sellout crowd of 7,500, the Trash Pandas took the field for the first time to thunderous applause. Although the Trash Pandas lost their Toyota Field opener to the Tennessee Smokies, they rode the wave of emotions to win their next five games over the Smokies to close out their opening homestand.

The emotions were felt by all in the ballpark, by those in the stands, on the field, and in the dugout.

"To have the fans come out the way they did was pretty special," said Rocket City Manager Jay Bell. "I'm excited about the enthusiasm they have. Hopefully we can give them a lot of exciting games that will allow them to be on the edge of their seats on a regular basis."

Bell gave the ball to young southpaw Reid Detmers on both Opening Day in Chattanooga on May 5 and the inaugural game at Toyota Field on May 11.

Those starts marked the first two professional games for the Los Angeles' Angels first round pick in the 2020 draft. The 21-year-old spent the 2020 season at the Angels Alternate Training Site in Long Beach, playing in scrimmages in an empty ballpark after being drafted.

"Having fans, it completely changes the game. Playing with no fans last year didn't feel right. It's a lot more fun to play with fans and hearing the cheers from the crowd." Detmers said. "Being able to throw the first pitch in this town in many years. I'll never forget that. The atmosphere, the fans, they're everything. They came out and everyone knew they were here."

The sellout on Opening Day was the first of six brilliant crowds that packed Toyota Field for the first homestand in team history. Over the first six home games of the season, the Trash Pandas drew a Double-A South best 37,858 fans to Toyota Field. From rookies to veterans, the support was memorable.

After hitting a home run in his Rocket City debut on May 15, former New York Mets infielder Gavin Cecchini said the atmosphere ranks among the best he's been a part of in his 10-year professional career.

"Out of all the minor league places I've played at, this is definitely a top three atmosphere that I've played in," Cecchini said. "The fans are awesome. They packed the house. They were into the game and they knew what was going on."

While Cecchini's has played in ballparks all over the country, Torii Hunter Jr. is on the opposite end of the spectrum. Although he's in his first stint at the Double-A level, Hunter Jr. has played in one of the most exhilarating atmospheres in all of sports.

For three seasons, the current Trash Pandas outfielder traded in his cap and mitt for a football helmet and shoulder pads as a wide receiver for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 2014-16, taking the gridiron in front of more than 70,000 fans on a weekly basis.

"This is the best baseball atmosphere I've played in at any level. The fans are awesome. They're really into the game. They're cheering for us. They're really rooting for us and hoping we do well. We feed off that energy," Hunter Jr. said. "I felt like I was black on the football field. I haven't played in front of this many fans since college so I was really amped up."

For both the Trash Pandas and their manager, the early returns in Rocket City have been ideal, as Panda-Monium has taken over North Alabama. But there is a lot of season remaining.

"Whenever you have a group of fans that really buys into the culture that we're trying to build here, that really matters," Bell said. "Trash Pandas nation is a real thing, so hopefully we'll continue to play well. I'm excited about what we're going to do next."

