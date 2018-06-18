Strong Pitching Leads Pippins Past Honkers

Pippins pitching stymied the Honkers and the offense provided enough runs in the Pippins 4-1 win over the Honkers.

The Pippins got out to an early lead in the first inning with doubles from Cody Jefferis and Elijah Greene, staking the Pippins to a 1-0 lead.

The lead was extended in the second. Sam Mitchell lead off the inning with a single. After a stolen base and another single, Tyler Hollow hit a fly ball to left, scoring Mitchell from third base.

In the fifth inning, the Honkers would get a run back. Evan Gilliam would get on base with a one out single. Paul Bryniarski would follow with a ground ball that got beyond Bryce Wooldridge at first and went into the right field corner. Gilliam would score to make it a one run game.

After the fifth, the Pippins pitching staff would hold the Honkers scoreless. Tanner Inouye went three innings of scoreless ball and Michael Bovee Jr would follow with five innings out of the bullpen, giving up just one unearned run.

Up by just one run, the Pippins grabbed two much needed insurance runs in the eighth. Cole Pofek hit a one out triple and scored on a wild pitch. After two singles and a hit batter, Tyler Hollow picked up his second sacrifice fly of the day, scoring Jonathan Imperial and gave the Pippins a 4-1 lead.

Jack Gonzales threw a scoreless ninth to seal the Pippins second straight non-league win. After an off day on Monday, the Pippins open up a three game series with the Kelowna Falcons. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:35. Visit PippinsBaseball.com.

