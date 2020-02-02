Streak Grows to Six, Wolves Win in OT

February 2, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





The Watertown Wolves came into Saturday nights tilt with the Battle Creek Rumble Bees looking to extend their winning streak to six straight games.

The first period saw the Wolves draw first blood, with Nikolas Kalpouzos, assisted by Michael Desjarlais and Kyle Powell, scoring his first professional goal. Marco Luciani assisted by Brandon Contratto, Willie Daigneault would score for the Rumble Bees on the powerplay. The period would end at 1-1.

The second period saw Willie Daigneault, (Nathan Pelligra, Brandon Contratto,) would score again on the powerplay for the Rumble Bees. Willie Daigneault, (Ryan Alves) would score an even-strength goal that would push the Rumble Bees ahead. Deric Boudreau, (Nikolas Kalpouzos, Kyle Powell) would score to have the period end at 3-2 for the Rumble Bees.

The third period saw Kyle Powell (Joseph Deveny) score to tie the game on the powerplay. The game would go into overtime. Recent addition Tyler Bullard (Kyle Powell, Michael Desjarlais) would score the game-winning goal just 50 seconds into overtime. Strong goaltending by Battle Creek would give the Wolves a scare, but the streak continues for the boys.

