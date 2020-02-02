Enforcers Sweep River Dragons, Win 6-3

Elmira came into Saturday night looking to take the season series against the Columbus River Dragons after splitting two games in Columbus, the Enforcers secured a victory on Friday night and were one game away from taking the series.

The Enforcers started off the game quickly as just 50 seconds into the game a tic tac toe passing from Ahmed Mahfouz to Brandon Tucker back to Hudson Michaelis to kick off the game with a 1-0 lead. A River Dragons goal 11:23 into the first from Ivan Bondarenko was quickly answered by Bryce Martin 1:02 later to give the Enforcers back the lead. 1:34 later Elmira finished off the first as the hot player to watch Tyler Gjurich added another goal to give the Enforcers a 3-1 lead and remove starting goaltender Jared Rutledge from the game in favor of Cody Karpinski.

Columbus kicked things off in the second period at 11:36 as Will Laporte strong armed his way into the zone and closed the gap to 3-2, but as the second came to a close Andrew Harrison scored his 200th FPHL point as he scored to give the Enforcers back their two goal lead.

Elmira wasn't done as Zach Pease scored against his former team 7:27 into the final period to give the Enforcers a three goal lead. Jay Croop answered back just under two minutes later to close the gap back to two. The Enforcers kept Columbus locked up for most of the remainder of the period and a final last ditch effort with the goaltender pulled saw Andrew Harrison put home his second of the night.

Troy Passingham stopped 38 of 41 shots to earn his 13th win of the season.

The Enforcers head out on the road to take on the Danville Dashers next on Friday February 7th at 8:05 pm est. Tune in on Youtube or Mixlr.com!

