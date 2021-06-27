'Stormers Slug Five Homers in Rout of West Virginia

Caleb Gindl wasted no time on Sunday afternoon in placing himself in the Barnstormers record books.

The right fielder took Manny Corpas onto the picnic deck in right field leading off the game, homering for a franchise-record seventh consecutive contest as the Barnstormers rolled to a 17-9 win over the West Virginia Power on a hot, breezy Sunday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Gindl also homered with a man aboard in the fourth inning. Trayvon Robinson, Alejandro De Aza and Blake Gailen each contributed a two-run blast as the Barnstormers set new season highs in runs and long balls.

Following Gindl's leadoff homer, West Virginis surged back with four in the top of the second inning on four singles, three walks and an error.

Cleuluis Rondon doubled home a run in the second, and a two-run triple to left center keyed a four-run fourth off former Colorado Rockie Manny Corpas (0-1) with a two-run triple to left center. The second Gindl homer and Robinson's blast chased Corpas in the fifth. Lancaster, which scored in seven of its eight innings, added three more runs in the sixth without a hit. The De Aza and Gailen homers added to the scoring.

Still, West Virginia put a scare into the Barnstormers in the eighth. The Power picked up homers from Jose Tabata, Dominic Bethancourt and Alberto Callaspo then loaded the bases as Ryan Evans hit two batters around a single by Elmer Reyes. With the tying run just two batters away, Evans retired Teodoro Martinez on a fly ball to center, killing the threat.

Augie Sylk (1-0) worked five innings, allowing five hits and five runs to earn the win. Yoel Espinal pitched a scoreless sixth, and Danny Taggart worked a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the afternoon.

The game featured 25 hits, eight homers, 18 walks and six hit batters. There were 394 pitches thrown.

Lancaster will open a three-games series against the Long Island Ducks on Tuesday evening. Andro Cutura (3-2) will make the start against right-hander Brendan Feldmann. The game will be carried live on BRC-11 and the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: Gindl now has nine homers in nine games and a league-leading 12 on the season...He has 16 RBI in the seven-game span...De Aza was a single short of the cycle...Devon Torrence also tripled in the third...Rondon extended a hitting streak to seven...The Barnstormers swept the series and are back to .500 (14-14) on the season.

