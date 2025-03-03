Stormers Sign Another PA Native

March 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers have signed right-handed pitcher Alex Garbrick to a contract for the 2025 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

He becomes the sixth player under contract for the upcoming season.

Garbrick, 26, has spent the last four seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization after being selected in the 17th round of the 2021 draft.

He appeared in 32 games with Class A Clearwater in 2022, going 3-3 with three saves and a 5.36 ERA. Garbrick has been with Class A+ Jersey Shore for parts of the last two seasons, during which he has entered only 29 games total.

His overall mark for his four seasons has been 6-4 with a 5.33 ERA. The right-hander has fanned 115 batters in his 98 innings of work.

Garbrick was teammates with 2024 Stormer Niko Hulsizer at Morehead State, where he spent four years, competing for three seasons. In 2021, he transferred to South Carolina-Upstate. Overall, he was 14-11 with a 4.84 ERA.

"Garbrick came recommended by a former player who spoke highly of him," said Peeples. "He's had some injuries, but when he's been healthy, he has pitched well. He

will probably begin as a starter but can do both. I am looking forward to his first full year back from surgery."

