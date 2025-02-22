Stormers Ink PA Native Ronan

The Lancaster Stormers have signed left-handed pitcher Mason Ronan, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Ronan, 24, becomes the fifth player, and third pitcher, to join the Stormers for the 2025 season.

The native of Johnstown, PA signed with the Phillies after spending two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh and a portion of the 2022 season with State College in the MLB Draft League.

He spent the entire 2024 season at Class A+ Jersey Shore, where he posted a 2-1 record and 7.89 ERA in 26 appearances. The southpaw struck out 39 and walked 25 in 29.2 innings pitched.

"Mason is a lefty that can start or relieve," said Peeples. "He has a good breaking ball that will play well in (the Atlantic) League.

The Stormers are set to open the 2025 season at Long Island on April 25. One week later, the club will host the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in the home opener at Penn Medicine Park. Game time is set for 6:45.

