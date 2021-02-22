Storm to Host Chuck-A-Puck Fundraiser

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm is hosting a 'Chuck-A-Puck' fundraiser next Wednesday, March 3rd, to raise money for the UnityPoint Health Trinity Health Foundation ('Chuck-A-Puck' is a promotion where fans purchase foam pucks and throw them at prizes, normally placed on the ice. For this fundraiser the prizes will be placed on the TaxSlayer Center arena floor).

Pucks can be purchased online starting today or in person at the TaxSlayer Center on March 3rd from 12:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. The link for online purchase can be found on the team's website and social media platforms. Storm staff will handle the throwing of pucks for fans who purchase online and fans who purchase their pucks in person will get to throw their pucks themselves. Arena capacity will be limited to fifty people, masks are required for entry and social distancing will be enforced.

#StormSZN is coming. The Quad City Storm return to the TaxSlayer Center October 2021 for its third season. Season tickets are $399 for any seat in the arena for a limited time and are available now. Single game tickets go on sale this summer. For more information visit QuadCityStorm.com.

