Storm rain on Grizzlies 13-2 in Game 1 of Championship Series

September 18, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - In Game 1 of the California League Championship Series, the Fresno Grizzlies (0-1) were defeated by the Lake Elsinore Storm (1-0) 13-2 Sunday afternoon from Lake Elsinore Diamond. The Grizzlies fell to 1-6 against the Storm this season and suffered their only loss at Lake Elsinore. Fresno dropped to 20-5 in the first game of a series (1-1 playoffs).

The Grizzlies lineup tallied 12 hits with four of them landing for extra-bases. A.J. Lewis swatted a solo shot to left field, roped a double and spanked a single. Braxton Fulford and Yanquiel Fernandez notched one double apiece. Fulford's double provided one RBI while Fernandez relished four hits. Juan Brito ripped a trio of singles and Benny Montgomery extended his hit streak to 17 contests.

The Storm offense collected 13 runs on 16 hits with nine of them going for doubles. Every Lake Elsinore starter reached base safely and eight of their 10 batters recorded a hit. Six starters recorded multiple hits and four batters etched two or more RBI. Jakob Marsee, Jackson Merrill and Marcos Castanon combined for two taters, four doubles, eight RBI, five runs and one walk at the top of the lineup. Marsee and Castanon were the longball recipients while Merrill registered three doubles. Merrill added four RBI as well. Griffin Doersching yielded a pair of RBI and runs on two hits.

Fresno righty Victor Juarez (0-1) agonized the setback after three and one-third innings of work. Juarez battled through traffic all afternoon before exiting to four relievers. Francis Rivera was the only Grizzlies pitcher to not allow a run. Rivera struck out the side in the eighth. Lake Elsinore southpaw Fernando Sanchez fanned seven over four and one-third frames. Sanchez permitted one run on five hits. Will Geerdes (1-0) was awarded the decision after three and two-thirds innings of one-run ball. The Grizzlies return home to the friendly confines of Chukchansi Park on Tuesday for Game 2.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B A.J. Lewis (3-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (4-5, 2B)

- 2B Juan Brito (3-4, R)

- C Braxton Fulford (1-4, 2B, RBI)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- CF Jakob Marsee (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- SS Jackson Merrill (4-5, 3 2B, 4 RBI, R)

- 3B Marcos Castanon (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- DH Griffin Doersching (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Tuesday September 20 Lake Elsinore Storm (Home) Lake Elsinore RHP Victor Lizarraga (8-3, 3.43) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-0, 0.00) (Game 2 of California League Championship Series) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The nine doubles are the most allowed by Grizzlies pitching this season.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.