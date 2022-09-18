Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes Game 1 California League Championship Series at Lake Elsinore

September 18, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Storm play Game 1 of the California League Championship Series today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 pm PT from Lake Elsinore Diamond. Grizzlies RHP Victor Juarez and Storm LHP Fernando Sanchez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for today.

This link FresnoGrizzlies.com/media has our 2022 Media Guide, Current Roster and our Game Notes throughout this season. This year, you can go to the above link for all things Grizzlies Game Day Media.

The Grizzlies have scored 16 runs in the 1st inning over their last 3 games

Benny Montgomery is on a 16-game hitting streak

Fresno's staff allowed six total runs in the divisional round (2 games)

PLAYOFFS?! YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT PLAYOFFS: Earlier this month, Fresno Grizzlies playoff tickets went on sale for the team's 2022 Postseason home games. The Grizzlies will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 championship series on September 20 and 21 at Chukchansi Park. The team will play against the Lake Elsinore Storm (South Division Champs). The playoff games at Chukchansi Park will include a variety of special promotions to celebrate the postseason. The first 1,000+ fans at each game will receive an exclusive 2022 Grizzlies Playoffs rally towel. All playoff games will feature a postgame fireworks show. All tickets for the two playoff games are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com and cost only $10 (excluding Kodiak Club, Dugout Club, and Suites). Fans 17 years old and younger are eligible to receive free tickets to the playoff games, which can be claimed at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office or by calling the team at 559-320-TIXS(8497). Fans who purchase tickets to games that do not end up getting played will have their purchase refunded.

REVENGE RING SZN: The Grizzlies advanced to the California League Championship Series with a 7-3 win over the Giants Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno finished 19-13 against San Jose in 2022 and enjoyed some sweet, sweep revenge after last year's Championship Series defeat to the Giants. Fresno tallied six triples and allowed only six runs in their two wins over San Jose.

GRIZZLIES VS. STORM: The Grizzlies face the Lake Elsinore Storm (Southern Division champs) in the 2022 best-of-three California League Championship Series. The squads meet for the second time in 2022 with Lake Elsinore taking five of six from Fresno at Chukchansi Park. Prior to today, the last time the Grizzlies traveled to Lake Elsinore was in 2021, when they took four of six from the Storm. Lake Elsinore joined the California League in 1994 and are one of four teams in the Southern Division. The Storm are affiliated with the San Diego Padres organization and have been since the start of the 2001 season. Prior to that, the team had ties with the California Angels from 1981-2000. Lake Elsinore has gone through a couple name and location changes in their club history. In 1979, they were known as the Santa Clara Padres. From 1980-85, they were named the Redwood Pioneers and from 1986-1993, they were the Palm Springs Angels. Since 2004, Lake Elsinore have been known as the Storm and have called their home at Lake Elsinore Diamond or just, The Diamond. It takes five hours and 23 minutes on average to drive from Chukchansi Park to The Diamond via car.

WHAT'S ON THE LINE: The Grizzlies are looking to bring another title to the city of Fresno. The last time the Grizzlies won a title was in 2015 when they were affiliated with the Astros and playing in the Pacific Coast League. The most recent California League title for Fresno came in 1987. Fresno has won the California League title nine times: 1952, 1955, 1956, 1958, 1964, 1968, 1974, 1985 and 1987. Fresno has also reached and lost the California League championship series three times (1941, 1971 and 2021).

TIME TO GET A VICTORY WITH VICTOR: Today's scheduled starter is righty Victor Juarez, a 19-year old from Mexico. Juarez is the second youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is ranked as one of the Rockies top overall prospects. Last season, he split time between DSL Colorado and ACL Rockies (both rookie ball). Juarez started the year with DSL Colorado, going 2-0 with a robust 0.68 ERA. That ERA was the second-best in DSL Rockies history behind Jeffri Ocando's mark (0.39) in 2016. That same year (2016), Juarez was playing for Team Mexico in the Little League World Series. You can read more about Juarez on Page 2.

DON'T POKE THE BEAR: The Grizzlies finished first in all of Minor League Baseball with a +208 run differential (Charleston, +174) and second with 911 runs (El Paso, 913, they played seven more games). Fresno also won 83 games, the second most in the minors (Charleston, 88). The 2022 Grizzlies 83 regular season wins are the second most in franchise history, just behind the 2015 Grizzlies, who won 84 games. That 2015 squad would go on to win the PCL Championship. Fresno also finished second in all of Minor League Baseball with 127 hit-by-pitches (Modesto, 140). The 127 hit-by-pitches are the most in Grizzlies franchise history for a single-season (87, 2005). They also concluded the regular season second with 280 doubles (El Paso, 310, they played seven more games), second with a .372 OBP (Rancho Cucamonga, .379), third with a .276 batting average, third with an .831 OPS, third with a .459 slugging percentage, fourth with 799 RBI, fourth with 55 sacrifice flies, seventh with 1,264 hits and eighth with 2,098 total bases. Fresno ended tied for third with the fewest amount of strikeouts (1,064) in all of Minor League Baseball and led the California League in homers (162, +13, San Jose).

AMADOR'S AMAZING ACHIEVEMENTS: Grizzlies shortstop and Rockies #3 overall prospect Adael Amador finished the regular season tied as the all-time leader in Grizzlies franchise single-season walks. Amador drew 87 walks, tying him with Damon Minor (2000) for the all-time mark. Amador also concluded the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season runs. Amador recorded 100 runs, putting him second all-time in Grizzlies single-season runs. The only other Grizzlies player to record 100+ runs was Calvin Murray, who notched 122 runs in 1999.

BRITO IS BRILLIANT: Grizzlies second baseman Juan Brito ended the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season runs with 91. That would place Brito seventh all-time with those 91 runs. Finally, Brito finished the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks with 78. That put Brito in a tie with Felipe Crespo (1999), Michael Byas (2000) and Justin Leone (2007) for third all-time.

FERNANDEZ FLEXED HIS WAY INTO THE RECORD BOOKS: Grizzlies outfielder and Rockies #12 overall prospect Yanquiel Fernandez finished the regular season as the all-time leader in Grizzlies franchise single-season RBI. On September 8th at San Jose, Fernandez crushed a clout, giving him 109 RBI on the season. He passed Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) with this honor. Fernandez ended the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles. On September 1st versus Modesto, Fernandez powered his 33rd double of the year, putting him in a tie for sixth with Matt Downs (2009) for that feat. Finally, Fernandez concluded the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season total bases. Fernandez is now 10th with 241 total bases.

GUERRERO IS GREAT: Grizzlies outfielder Juan Guerrero finished the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season runs with 89. That would place Guerrero in a tie for ninth with Gary Brown (2014) and A.J. Reed (2017).

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (20-16), Beige (14-5), Black & Gold (13-2), Gray (28-22), Specialty Promo (2-3), Fresno Tacos (3-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 4-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-1), Red Pants (2-2).

CONGRATS RODNEY LINARES: Former Fresno Grizzlies manager and current Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares will manage the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Linares was at the helm for the Grizzlies in 2018, leading the squad to an 82-57 record and earning a playoff berth. That mark is the second best winning percentage in Grizzlies franchise history, behind last year's team (74-41).

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Game 2 of California League Championship Series: RHP Victor Lizarraga (8-3, 3.43) vs. RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-0, 0.00)

SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

(if necessary) Game 3 of California League Championship Series: RHP Jairo Iriarte (4-7, 5.12) vs. TBA

Recent Transactions:

9/9: LHP Tanner Propst: Activated off IL

9/9: RHP Gabriel Hughes: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

9/9: RHP Gabriel Barbosa: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

9/9: RHP Bryce McGowan: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

9/6: RHP McCade Brown: Placed on IL

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 18, 2022

Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes Game 1 California League Championship Series at Lake Elsinore - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.