Storm Exchange Shutouts with Evansville

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm (9-6-0) returns to action Friday & Saturday for a pair of home games versus the Knoxville Ice Bears (8-5-2).

Over the weekend the Storm split decisions with the first place Evansville Thunderbolts. Friday the Storm won 4-0, led by netminder Bailey Brkin who recorded a 31 save shutout. The Storm fell Saturday night by a final score of 3-0.

This Friday the Storm are back at Vibrant Arena at the Mark for Peanuts Night presented by Machinist Union Lodge 6 and Local Lodges 388 and 1191. The first 1000 fans receive thunder sticks and the Storm will be wearing Peanuts themed jerseys featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. Funds raised from the jersey auction will be donated to Guide Dogs of America & Tender Loving Canines.

Saturday is John Deere Night and all John Deere employees receive two free tickets to the game when they present their employee ID at the Vibrant Arena box office. The first 1000 fans get Storm Sili-Pints.

Fans can get tickets for this weekend's games at QuadCityStorm.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

