Storm Chasers to Host FNBO Independence Fireworks Spectacular

For the 52nd year in a row, the Omaha Storm Chasers will host the FNBO Independence Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 3rd, 2020. The show will follow a Corn Belt League doubleheader.

Four teams from the Corn Belt League, an Omaha collegiate summer baseball league, will kick off the night with a pair of seven-inning games. Beginning at 6:00 p.m., the Royal Blue Dogs will face the Rail Riders, to be followed by the Filthballers against the Bombers. Parking lots will open at 4:00 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. The 16-minute long FNBO Independence Fireworks Spectacular is slated to begin at approximately 10:00 p.m.

"'The show must go on' is our mantra with as many events as possible at Werner Park in 2020," said Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro. "We are so appreciative to be able to partner with FNBO to keep this 52-year metro area tradition intact. We can't wait to welcome fans into the ballpark July 3."

The event has been scheduled following consultation with local health officials. It will take place with guidelines that put community safety first. Masks are encouraged, and in an effort to maintain social distancing standards, there will be limited capacity at Werner Park.

Tickets are $10 and will go on sale on Saturday, June 20th at 10:00 a.m. Call 402-738-5100 to order by phone or visit the Werner Park Ticket office between 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

All bags brought into Werner Park are required to be clear and are subject to search before entering. No large bags over 16" x 16" x 8" are allowed into the ballpark. See www.omahastormchasers.com for a full list of event details and safety requirements.

The fireworks will again be provided by 20-year Chasers partner J&M Displays, celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2020. The music for the FNBO Fireworks will be choreographed live on Star 104.5 FM. Fans are also invited to watch the fireworks display in the Werner Park parking lots ($5 entry fee).

