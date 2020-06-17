Dell Diamond to Host "The Pfinal Game" on Tuesday, June 30

ROUND ROCK, Texas - After their final high school season was cut short due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, graduating seniors from all four Pflugerville-area high schools will team up to play in "The Pfinal Game" at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available now via RRExpress.com. Stadium capacity will be capped at under 25% to ensure a comprehensive social distancing plan can be implemented properly.

"We feel for all of the high school seniors who lost their last season of high school baseball because of the pandemic," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "Through the UIL State Baseball Championships, Dell Diamond plays such an integral role in high school baseball throughout Texas, so when a group of parents from the Pflugerville-area high schools wanted to put on one final game for their graduating seniors, we welcomed the idea with open arms."

A total of 35 graduating seniors from the four high schools in Pflugerville will be divided into two teams for the nine-inning game. The Pfinal Game is intended to be a showcase allowing the student athletes one more chance to suit up with their high school teammates before beginning their collegiate careers.

The safety and well-being of staff, guests and the community is of the upmost importance to the Round Rock Express. All guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State of Texas will be strictly followed and enforced during all events at Dell Diamond. Express staff are also working closely with Williamson County and City of Round Rock officials to ensure Dell Diamond meets or exceeds all recommended standards. Social distancing protocols will be followed at all times, including a reconfiguration of the seating bowl to provide a safe and comfortable atmosphere for fans.

