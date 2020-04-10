Storm Chasers to Host Drive-In Fireworks

The Omaha Storm Chasers will be hosting Drive-In Fireworks at Werner Park on April 18.

The event, sponsored by Hy-Vee, J&M Displays and Star 104.5, is free to the public and has been scheduled following consultation with local health officials. It will take place with guidelines that put community safety first. The parking area will open at 8 p.m. that Saturday night, and the fireworks are slated to begin at 8:30.

Families are invited to watch while remaining in their cars in the Werner Park parking lots as the metro area continues to practice social distancing. There will be no concessions or restrooms available during the event, which has been scheduled to provide the community a few minutes of relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those attending should follow the instructions of the parking attendants upon their arrival at Werner Park. The North Lot and Lots F3-F5 will be open for parking, giving families the optimal view for the fireworks.

Visitors are to use only the preapproved parking spaces, which will be spaced at a safe distance that has been suggested by local health officials. There should be no carpooling for Drive-In Fireworks. Only one family should occupy any vehicle at Werner, and those in attendance are to remain in their car throughout the event. Watching from the inside of a vehicle is required. Sitting outside or in the bed of a truck will not be allowed.

Storm Chasers vice president and general manager Laurie Schlender said the idea behind Drive-In Fireworks is to provide the community with a brief, safe getaway from the isolation brought on by the social distancing.

"The Storm Chasers know that many in the community are looking for ways to get out and about," she said. "We feel that a brief time in our cars enjoying a fireworks show can provide many with enjoyment, great memories and something to look forward to as we all look toward the return of baseball to Werner Park."

Ted Kallhoff, regional vice president of J&M Displays, said the event is designed to be a bigger show than the normal postgame fireworks at Werner. J&M has been working with the Omaha franchise for 20 years.

"This will be a 10- to 12-minute show that is set to music that is happy and uplifting," Kallhoff said. "We will be using all large shells so community members should be able to see it from anywhere in the area."

The music for Drive-In Fireworks will be carried live on Star 104.5 FM, giving fans the opportunity to fully enjoy the display from their cars in the Werner Park lot or from a neighborhood located near the ballpark. Those that live in the area are encouraged to enjoy the show with family members safely from the backyard.

