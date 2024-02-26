Storm Chasers Reveal 2024 Promotional Schedule

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2024 season, with the home opener at Werner Park slated for Friday, March 29 at 6:05 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs.

The promotional schedule features daily promotions, giveaways, theme nights and Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal throughout the 75-game home schedule. A full promotional calendar can be found here, and a full game schedule can be found here. Single-game tickets will be made available for purchase on Thursday, February 29 by visiting omahastormchasers.com or calling the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100.

"We're really excited to finally release the full 2024 promotional schedule to build some excitement for fans to come out to Werner Park this year," said Storm Chasers Director of Promotions & Game Operations Houston Korenoski. "It was a lot of fun ideating over the offseason to put together something that we really hope the fans enjoy. There are so many different giveaways and theme nights that we feel there is something out there for everyone to enjoy."

GIVEAWAYS

There are 8 giveaways planned for the 2024 season:

Friday, March 29 - Magnet Schedule presented by Great Plains Communications (first 1,200 fans)

Friday, April 12 - Mike Jirschele Stress Ball presented by Pepsi (first 500 fans)

Saturday, May 11 - Short Sleeve Retro Hoodie presented by Pepsi (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, June 8 - Runza Sun Hat presented by Runza (first 1,200 fans)

Saturday, July 13 - Bob Gibson Bobblehead presented by the Sarpy Sports Commission (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, July 19 - Replica "Stolen Base Record" Home Jersey presented by Atlas MedStaff (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, August 10 - Super Hero Cape Flag presented by Papillion Taco Guy (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, August 17 - John Rave Bobble Catch Bobblehead presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites (first 1,000 fans)

CHASERS COMMUNITY CELEBRATIONS PRESENTED BY PAYPAL

Back for the 2024 season, the Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal will each bring awareness to a cause or help celebrate a group in our community. For select Community Celebration games, the Storm Chasers will wear special "Community Series" jerseys to celebrate the Omaha community that game:

Sunday, May 12 - Asian Heritage Day (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 9 - Mental Health Awareness Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, June 21 - Pride Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, July 13 - Diversity Night (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, July 21 - Women in Sports Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, August 8 - All Abilities Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, September 15 - Hispanic Heritage Day (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

SPECIALTY JERSEYS

The Storm Chasers will wear specialty or alternate jerseys 24 times this season with four of the specialty jerseys available for auction following their use:

Friday, May 10 - Star Wars (Star Wars Night) *Available for Auction*

Saturday, May 11 - 70's Throwback (Legends Night)

Sunday, May 12 - Community Series (Asian Heritage Day)

Wednesday, May 22 - Corn Chasers (Cornival)

Wednesday, June 5 - Corn Chasers (Cornival)

Saturday, June 8 - Runza (Runza®s Night presented by Runza) *Available for Auction*

Sunday, June 9 - Community Series (Mental Health Awareness Night)

Wednesday, June 19 - Corn Chasers (Cornival)

Friday, June 21 - Community Series (Pride Night)

Saturday, June 22 - Golden Spikes (Everything Nebraska Night)

Wednesday, July 3 - Patriotic (Independence Day)

Wednesday, July 10 - Corn Chasers (Cornival)

Saturday, July 13 - Omaha Rockets (Negro Leagues Tribute Night & Diversity Night) *Available for Auction*

Sunday, July 21 - Community Series (Women in Sports Night)

Wednesday, August 7 - Corn Chasers (Cornival)

Thursday, August 8 - Patriotic (All Abilities Night)

Friday, August 9 - Corn Chasers (Corn Chasers Night)

Saturday, August 10 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond *Available for Auction*

Wednesday, August 14 - Corn Chasers (Cornival)

Thursday, August 16 - Patriotic (First Responders Night)

Wednesday, August 28 - Corn Chasers (Cornival)

Friday, August 31 - Patriotic (Military Appreciation Night)

Wednesday, September 11 - Patriotic (9/11 Remembrance)

Saturday, September 14 - Community Series (Fan Appreciation Day)

THEME NIGHTS

In addition to Specialty Jerseys there are 35 fun theme nights planned for the 2024 season, for full details check out the promotions calendar on the website:

Thursday, April 11 - Union Omaha Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, April 12 - Anger Management Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, April 13 - Backwards Day (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, April 24 - All About Kids Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

Thursday, April 25 - Creighton Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, April 26 - Arbor Day (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, April 27 - Nebraska Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, April 28 - Halfway to Halloween (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, May 9 - UNO Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, May 10 - Star Wars Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, May 11 - Legends Night featuring Jack McKeon Number 31 Retirement (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, May 23 - Night of Really Bad Promotions (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, May 24 - STEM Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, May 25 - Take Meowt to the Ballgame (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, June 7 - Wild Kingdom Night presented by Mutual of Omaha and Girl Scout Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, June 8 - Runza®s Night presented by Runza (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Tuesday, June 18 - Career Day: Aviation presented by UNO Aviation Institute (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

Friday, June 21 - Pride Night & Community Celebration presented by PayPal (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, June 22 - Everything Nebraska Night featuring appearances by Jordy Bahl & Adam Carriker (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 23 - Stormy's Birthday (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, July 12 - Christmas in July presented by Valentino's (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday July 13 - Negro League Tribute Night & Community Celebration presented by PayPal (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, July 19 - Sitcom Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, July 20 - Faith and Family Night featuring a Post-Game Concert (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Tuesday, August 6 - "Wait, Who Are These Guys?" Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, August 7 - Library Night Presented by Sunbelt Bakery (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, August 8 - All Abilities Night & Community Celebration presented by PayPal (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, August 9 - Corn Chasers Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, August 10 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, August 11 - Library Night Presented by Sunbelt Bakery (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, August 16 - First Responders Night presented by Werner Enterprises (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, August 31 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Cobalt Credit Union (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, September 12 - Collegeville presented by Bellevue University (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, September 13 - Murder Mystery Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, September 14 - Fan Appreciation Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

DAILY PROMOTIONS

Daily promotions return for the 2024 season. Every Wednesday night is a Cornival presented by Nebraska Spine Hospital at Werner Park, as the Storm Chasers will turn into the Corn Chasers for the game, wearing themed jerseys with fun carnival themed food items, concourse games, performances, and promos depending on the week. You can also bring your furry friends along for Park in the Park (July 3 excluded)! On Thrifty Thursday presented by Pinnacle Bank, baseline box or berm tickets, hot dogs, nachos, pre-packaged popcorn, small soft serve ice cream, small Pepsi products, and domestic can beers for only $3 each. Beginning on May 10th and continuing through August 30th, fans can enjoy Friday Fireworks every Friday night.

Beginning May 11 and continuing through September 14, Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays returns for Saturday home games, where gates open an hour and a half early, as fans can enjoy live music pre-game at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar in left field with pre-game Happy Hour special of $3 craft cans. Every Sunday at Werner Park will be a Family Fun Day presented by Nebraska Medicine, featuring free special family entertainment. Fans can bring three cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for a berm ticket as part of Canned Food Sunday and every Sunday, kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game, thanks to Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska.

FIREWORKS NIGHTS

There will be 9 fireworks nights as part of Friday Fireworks and an additional postgame fireworks show with Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO on Wednesday, July 3.

- Friday, May 10 - Friday Fireworks

- Friday, May 24 - Friday Fireworks

- Friday, June 7 - Friday Fireworks

- Friday, June 21 - Friday Fireworks

- Wednesday, July 3 - Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO

- Friday, July 12 - Friday Fireworks

- Friday, July 19 - Friday Fireworks

- Friday, August 9 - Friday Fireworks

- Friday, August 16 - Friday Fireworks

- Friday, August 30 - Friday Fireworks

PREMIUM NIGHTS

11 select games throughout the season have been designated as "Premium Nights," coinciding with the most popular and jam-packed dates on the promotional schedule.

- Friday, May 10 - Star Wars Night featuring Character Appearances, Star Wars Jersey Auction & Friday Fireworks

- Saturday, May 11 - Legends Night featuring Jack McKeon Number Retirement & Short Sleeve Retro Hoodie presented by Pepsi

- Saturday, May 25 - Take Meowt to the Ballgame

- Saturday, June 8 - Runza®s Night & Runza Sun Hat presented by Runza

- Saturday, June 22 - Everything Nebraska Night featuring appearances by Jordy Ball and Adam Carriker

- Wednesday, July 3 - Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO

- Saturday, July 13 - Bob Gibson Bobblehead presented by the Sarpy Sports Commission & Negro League Tribute Night

- Friday, July 19 - Replica "Stolen Base Record" Home Jersey presented by Atlas MedStaff & Friday Fireworks

- Saturday, July 20 - Faith and Family Night featuring a postgame concert

- Saturday, August 10 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night & Super Hero Cape Flag presented by Papillion Taco Guy

- Saturday, August 17 - John Rave Bobble Catch Bobblehead presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites

