Guardians & Reds Top Prospects Meet in Spring Breakout Game

February 26, 2024 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Major League Baseball's Spring Breakout series is matching the top prospects around the league head-to-head all around the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. When the Guardians and Reds top prospects meet at Goodyear Ballpark on March 16th, fans of the Columbus Clippers and Akron RubberDucks will recognize the voices calling the action.

The voice of the Clippers, Ryan Mitchell will work with Akron broadcasters Jim Clark and Marco LaNave to preview some of the best up-and-coming talent in the Guardians organization as they take on the Cincinnati Reds top young players. The game will take place as a part of a traditional double-header at Goodyear Ballpark following the Reds/Mariners game. The Breakout game is scheduled to start at 7:05pm ET.

The trio will also call the Guardians and Chicago Cubs game from Goodyear on March 13th at 4:05 ET. Both games, like all Guardians Spring Training streamed games can be found at cleguardians.com. The broadcast can also be found at MLB.com and on the MLB app.

The 2024 International League season begins March 29th in St Paul, MN when the Clippers take on the St Paul Saints in a three-game series. The Clippers home opener is April 2nd at 6:15pm against the Omaha Storm Chasers. For more information or to purchase tickets, log on to clippersbaseball.com or call (614) 462-5250.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.