Storm Chasers Reveal 2023 Daily Specials

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced the Daily Specials that you'll find at Werner Park during the upcoming 2023 season.

When the Storm Chasers win, you win! If the Storm Chasers win on a Wednesday, Winning Wednesday presented by Nebraska Spine Hospital kicks in. Fans in attendance through the end of a game after a Storm Chasers Wednesday win will receive a free club ticket (or next best ticket available) that can be redeemed for the following Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday home game. Before Wednesday games, fans can nominate a group or organization in the community to win up to 40 free tickets to the game, also courtesy of Nebraska Spine Hospital.

Thursday $2 Deals Day presented by Pinnacle Bank - Each Thursday fans can get berm tickets, hot dogs, nachos, pre-packaged popcorn, small soft serve ice cream, small Pepsi products, and domestic can beers for only $2 each, courtesy of Pinnacle Bank.

Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee - Beginning on May 5th and continuing through September 1st, fans can take in a Hy-Vee post-game fireworks show every Friday night.

Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays - Beginning May 6th and continuing through September 2nd, fans can enjoy live music pre-game at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar in left field every Saturday. Gates open an hour and a half early each Bands & Brews date and will feature a pre-game Happy Hour special of $3 craft cans and featured brewery $3 craft cans until last call, thanks to Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays.

Every Sunday at Werner Park will be a Family Fun Day, featuring special family entertainment. Fans can bring three cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for a berm ticket as part of Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday and after every Sunday game, Kids Run the Bases, courtesy of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska.

