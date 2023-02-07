Fans Who Buy WooSox Single Game Tickets for Opening Day & April & May Get First Crack at Single Game Tickets for June - September

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced that single game tickets for the remainder of the 2023 season will go on sale March 6, with a pre-sale starting March 1 for fans who, during the month of February, buy tickets for Opening Day and April & May.

Fans can purchase tickets now at WooSox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling (508) 500-8888.

"We seek to thank the fans who are buying tickets to our 'Spring Games' by placing them at the head of the line for tickets to our 'Summer Games,'" said Worcester Red Sox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "As the Red Sox Spring Training Truck visits Polar Park for the first time, we are reminded that temperatures will warm, the sun will regain its strength, and WooSox '23 will begin exactly 8 weeks from today."

More than one-third of the WooSox' home season-27 of 75 games-is scheduled for Opening Day (Friday, March 31 at 4:05 pm) and April & May.

Debuting this spring are new "Seating, Heating, and Eating" options. A large, new Fan Deck on Plymouth Street will provide even more family-friendly entertainment with three cornhole games, a stage for live music, and new menu items. The area, just beyond the Simply Orthodontics Berm, includes 36 tables and 175 seats in left-center field. The area will be accessible to anyone in the ballpark and is especially intended as an amenity for those with $9 WooSox Loop tickets or $8 Yaz tickets.

To add warmth to springtime games, the club is adding heaters throughout the concourse and in Group Venues, including the new Fan Deck.

Headlining the new menu additions are top-quality New England Lobster Rolls and hot, thick Polar Park Clam Chowder that will be available throughout the ballpark. Another innovation, "Taco & Tequila Tuesdays," presented by Tequila Herradura, provides three tacos and a margarita for $12.

The "Top 10 List" of ballpark improvements and enhancements, the point system for WooSox Rewards, and several new promotions were revealed at a Polar Park luncheon on January 26 dubbed, "Even More to Do and See in WooSox '23."

WooSox Chairman & Principal Owner Larry Lucchino and renowned ballpark designer Janet Marie Smith headlined the panel discussion that will be telecast by NESN throughout the month of February, debuting on NESN this Wednesday, February 8 at 9:00 p.m.

2023 Spring Game Promotions

Homestand 1 against the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets)

Friday, March 31, at 4:05 p.m.

Opening Day, followed by post-game UniBank Fireworks (Modern Millennial Classics)

Saturday, April 1, at 4:05 p.m.

Kids Opening Weekend, presented by JetBlue

Post-game Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Dunkin'

Sunday, April 2, at 1:05 p.m.

Kids Opening Weekend, presented by JetBlue

Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by La Mega Radio (Dominican Republic)

Fallon Health Sunday Funday, featuring the debut of Fallon Health's Future Starters (when children take the field with WooSox starters)

Kids Run the Bases, presented by HP Hood

Homestand 2 against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians)

Tuesday, April 11, at 6:45 p.m.

Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Tequila Herradura, when fans get three tacos and a margarita for $12 from A Taste of Worcester, presented by Masis Staffing Solutions

Wednesday, April 12, at 6:45 p.m.

Woof Woof Wednesday Night, when fans can bring their pooches to Polar Park

First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free tickets on the Simply Orthodontics Berm

Town Takeover, featuring Spencer

Thursday, April 13, at 6:45 p.m.

Throwback Thursday, appearance by 2004 World Champion Orlando Cabrera

WooU Night, featuring a pre-game party for local college students

Friday, April 14, at 6:45 p.m.

Post-game UniBank Fireworks (Carribean and Beyond)

Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by La Mega Radio (Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru)

Saturday, April 15, at 4:05 p.m.

Bark in the Park, featuring a pre-game doggy parade

Post-game Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Dunkin'

Sunday, April 16, at 1:05 p.m.

Marvel Super Hero Day, when WooSox players will don Black Panther-inspired jerseys

Fallon Health Sunday Funday, featuring Fallon Health's Future Starters

Kids Run the Bases, presented by HP Hood

Homestand 3 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)

Tuesday, April 25, at 6:45 p.m.

Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Tequila Herradura

Portuguese Heritage Day

Wednesday, April 26, at 6:45 p.m.

Woof Woof Wednesday

First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid

Town Takeover, featuring Shrewsbury

Thursday, April 27, at 6:45 p.m.

Town Takeover, featuring Framingham

Throwback Thursday, appearance by popular radio and NESN color analyst Lou Merloni, a Framingham native

Friday, April 28, at 6:45 p.m.

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night

Post-game UniBank Fireworks (Surfin' in Margaritaville)

Saturday, April 29, at 4:05 p.m.

Autism Acceptance Day

Post-game Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Dunkin'

Sunday, April 30, at 1:05 p.m.

Town Takeover, featuring Grafton

Fallon Health Sunday Funday, featuring Fallon Health's Future Starters

Kids Run the Bases, presented by HP Hood

Homestand 4 against the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Tuesday, May 2, at 6:45 p.m.

Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Tequila Herradura

Irish Heritage Night

Wednesday, May 3, at 6:45 p.m.

Town Takeover, featuring Princeton

Woof Woof Wednesday

First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid

Thursday, May 4, at 6:45 p.m.

May the Fourth Be With You

Throwback Thursday, appearance by 2013 World Series Champion Jonny Gomes

Friday, May 5, at 6:45 p.m.

Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by La Mega Radio (Mexico, Espana, Equatorial Guinea)

Post-game UniBank Fireworks (Hollywood's Greatest Hits)

Saturday, May 6, at 4:05 p.m.

Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Post-game Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Dunkin'

Sunday, May 7, at 1:05 p.m.

Town Takeover, featuring Boylston

Fallon Health Sunday Funday, featuring Fallon Health's Future Starters

Kids Run the Bases, presented by HP Hood

Homestand 5 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Washington Nationals) (Peanut Allergy-Friendly Homestand)

Tuesday, May 16, at 6:45 p.m.

Town Takeover, featuring Clinton

Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Tequila Herradura

Wednesday, May 17, at 12:15 p.m.

School Day, presented by Fontaine Bros

First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid

Thursday, May 18, at 6:45 p.m.

Throwback Thursday; featured guest TBA

Faith & Community Night

Friday, May 19, at 6:45 p.m.

Town Takeover, featuring Natick

Post-game UniBank Fireworks (You Belong with Me at Polar Park)

Saturday, May 20, at 4:05 p.m.

Military Appreciation Day

Post-game Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Dunkin'

Girl Scout Sleepover at Polar Park

Sunday, May 21, at 1:05 p.m.

Brain Tumor Awareness Day

Fallon Health Sunday Funday, featuring Fallon Health's Future Starters

Kids Run the Bases, presented by HP Hood

